Boyne City, MI

Former Boyne City High School Wrestling Coach Sentenced to Prison for Criminal Sexual Conduct

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
A former Boyne City High School wrestling coach was sentenced to prison Friday morning on three counts of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Charlevoix County Prosecutor’s Office says Justin Dale Perkins, 24, of Charlevoix admitted that he had engaged in sexual contact with a student who was at least 16 but less than 18 years of age, that he had used his status as school employee to establish a relationship with the victim and that the incidents occurred at the school.

Perkins resigned from his coaching position a day after he was charged on July 1, 2022. According to the Charlevoix County Prosecutor’s Office, he admitted the incidents occurred between March 1, 2022 and July 1, 2022.

Perkins was sentenced to serve 14 to 24 months to be served concurrently on each of the three counts, with credit for 70 days already served.

