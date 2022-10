French wine goes with French food. Sake goes with Japanese food. Tequila goes with Mexican food. These are the tried and true pairings — with historic, cultural and gastronomical proof that, yes, they work. But just because the flags match, that does not necessarily mean the end result is a fantastic pairing. Drinks can offer an even wider experience, beyond their culinary borders.

FRISCO, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO