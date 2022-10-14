Read full article on original website
Women's Soccer Picks Up First Win of the Season vs NVU-Lyndon
HENNIKER, N.H. - The New England College women's soccer team defeated Northern Vermont Univ.-Lyndon 3 to nothing for their first victory of the season in non-conference action on Don Melander Field Tuesday afternoon. THE BASICS. Score: NVU-Lyndon 0, New England Coll. 3. Records: Hornets 2-10-1 | Pilgrims 1-9-5 HOW IT...
Chin, Vincent Lead Field Hockey Stampede of Bison, 7-2
HENNIKER, N.H. – The New England College field hockey team prevailed 7-2 over visiting Nichols College on Tuesday evening at Don Melander Field in Henniker, New Hampshire in non-conference action. THE BASICS. Score: Nichols 2, New England College 7. Records: Pilgrims 8-5 | Bison 5-10 HOW IT HAPPENED. NEC...
Lasell Holds Off Women’s Volleyball
AUBURNDALE, Mass. – The New England College women's volleyball team lost in three sets at Lasell University on Tuesday evening at the Lasell Athletic Center in Auburndale, Massachusetts in non-conference action. THE BASICS. Score: New England College 0, Lasell 3 (25-23, 25-23, 25-20) Records: Pilgrims 9-15 | Lasers 15-11.
