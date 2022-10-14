Read full article on original website
Arkansas using bye week to heal
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman was very relieved after the 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday and joked about his plans for Sunday. “Oh my God, could you imagine getting on that plane with losing?,” Pittman said. “Oh my lord. Hearing how terrible I am and all that. And how bad I need to fire KB (Kendal Briles) and all this kind of… Come on. The man scored, we scored 52… I’m not getting into that.
KJ Jefferson Recognized by Manning Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – After leading Arkansas to a commanding 52-35 win at BYU Saturday, QB KJ Jefferson has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week. The redshirt junior tossed a career high 29 completions (29-for-40) for 367 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions against BYU, which...
Arkansas, Auburn kickoff time set for Week 9
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Auburn both have a bye for Week 8, but on Oct. 29 the two will kickoff at 11 a.m. and televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) is coming off a win over BYU while Auburn (3-4, 1-3) lost to Ole Miss. The two are tied at the bottom of the SEC West standings right now.
Hudson Clark named SEC Defensive Player of Week
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Hudson Clark has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following Arkansas’ 52-35 victory over BYU on Saturday. Clark had 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery in the win. It’s the second time he has received a weekly honor from the SEC. The first was in 2020 after he intercepted three passes against Ole Miss.
Hudson Clark plays big role in Arkansas’ win
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Clark was one of the catalysts for Arkansas in a 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah. Clark finished with 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery to help the Hogs break a three-game losing skid. Clark’s interception came with 2:22 remaining in the first half. It was his first interception since picking off three against Ole Miss in 2020.
Arkansas senior forward Jalen Graham puts up red-hot 25 points in Red team’s 64-59 win over White on Sunday at Barnhill Arena
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks opened their second exhibition season with their annual Red-White intra-squad scrimmage on Sunday in front of an excited crowd of 5,147 fans inside venerable Barnhill Arena, and it was the Red team that defeated the White team, 64-59, as senior transfer forward Jalen Graham exploded for 25 points for the winners to lead all scorers.
Diamond Hogs Fall World Series opens Monday
Arkansas’ baseball program will complete its fall workouts this week with a best 2-of-3 Fall World Series at Baum Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks, fresh off two wins over the Texas Rangers Instructional League last week, are set to play intersquad games Monday at 1 p.m., Tuesday at 1 p.m. and Thursday (if needed) at a time to be announced.
WATCH: Eric Musselman and players break down Red-White game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas fans had a chance to see the men’s basketball team in action on Sunday in the Red-White game. In front of a packed crowd in Barnhill Arena, the Red team got the victory 64-59 over the White team. Hear from head coach Eric...
