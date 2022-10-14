Fall is an important season for Indiana’s $7 billion tourism industry, which is continuing to emerge from the devastating impact of the pandemic. The Indiana Destination Development Corp. says increased funding will be important for the state to compete with much better funded neighboring states. IDDC Chief Executive Officer Elaine Bedel says the state’s approximately $4.5 million budget is a fraction of what neighboring states spend.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO