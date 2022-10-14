Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Bedel: ‘This is an investment in our future’
Fall is an important season for Indiana’s $7 billion tourism industry, which is continuing to emerge from the devastating impact of the pandemic. The Indiana Destination Development Corp. says increased funding will be important for the state to compete with much better funded neighboring states. IDDC Chief Executive Officer Elaine Bedel says the state’s approximately $4.5 million budget is a fraction of what neighboring states spend.
Inside Indiana Business
PharmaCord adding more jobs in southern Indiana
Jeffersonville-based PharmaCord LLC is continuing to grow its footprint in southern Indiana. The company, which provides patient support services for life sciences companies, says it plans to add 500 jobs at its Jeffersonville and Louisville facilities. PharmaCord’s platform is designed to help patients get access to prescriptions they need in...
Inside Indiana Business
IDDC Chief Talks Tourism Impact
Tourist attractions and businesses alike around Indiana are seeing green as they hope to cash in on the fall season. The Indiana Destination Development Corp. puts the economic impact of tourism in Indiana at nearly $7 billion. IDDC CEO Elaine Bedel has more on the numbers and efforts to increase funding.
Inside Indiana Business
2023 – Driving an Indy event economic renaissance
Want to make a positive billion-dollar impact in Indiana? When one thinks of high-impact economic development, we may naturally think of tech companies or large-scale manufacturing. It may be surprising to know that job-for-job, the meetings and event industry has a history of creating more direct jobs than major companies in manufacturing (automotive, chemicals and food).
Inside Indiana Business
Around INdiana: Indiana Agritourism
Fall in Indiana. The leaves, festivals, hayrides pumpkins and apple cider. We look at Agritourism and how it’s all adding to the bottom line for Hoosier businesses like Tuttle Orchards in Greenfield.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana State Fair institution getting new life
Visitors to last year’s Indiana State Fair were among the last civilians to walk through the fairgrounds’ almost-century-old Swine Barn. Work began early this year to replace the rapidly aging, highly aromatic structure with a nearly all-new building called the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion. As the...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Conference for Women helps showcase Hoosier state
It is the largest event of its kind in the Midwest and organizers of the Indiana Conference for Women says this year’s event is nearing a sellout. Indiana Conference for Women Coordinator Billie Dragoo-Garcia has more on how the conference helps showcase Indiana.
Comments / 0