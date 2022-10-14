Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lafourche Booking Log - October 17, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on October 17, 2022.
Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux
A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
Lafourche Parish President endorses candidate in Lockport mayoral race
Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson announced this week that he's endorsing Barry Plaisance in the race to be the next mayor of Lockport. Plaisance and Chaisson jointly announced the endorsement with the Parish President saying that he believes the Republican is the man to best lead Lockport into the future.
Free Hunter Education Field Day Slated for October 22
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a FREE Hunter Education Field Day on Saturday, October 22, 2022, for anyone ages 10 or older who has completed the home study course. The class will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the LPSO Shooting Range located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland.
GALLERY: West Thibodaux vs. Lockport - Middle School Football
West Thibodaux defeated Lockport in middle school action tonight, scoring a 14-8 win. The game was the same score at halftime, but both teams played firm defense in the 2nd half to score the Rebels a victory in parish play. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD...
GALLERY: Destrehan vs. Terrebonne
Destrehan scored a blowout win over Terrebonne on Friday, staying undefeated on the season. See photos of the game online. Photos by ADDY MELANCON | GAZETTE PUBLISHER.
GALLERY: South Lafourche outlasts East St. John to Senior Night
South Lafourche beat East St. John in straight sets on Tuesday night on Senior Night. See photos of the match online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
GALLERY: Central Lafourche Biddy Basketball readies for their season
Central Lafourche Biddy Basketball is getting ready for their 2022 season, hosting a showcase to allow local coaches a peek at the league's talent before their draft. See photos from the night online. The kids pictured are in the U8 age group. Photos by CASEY GISCLAIR and ABBY LAZARD |...
