FOX 28 Spokane
Experts advise drivers to keep an eye out for deer on Inland Northwest roadways heading into fall
SPOKANE, Wash. – Crashes between wildlife and cars can be a common occurrence in the Inland Northwest. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at least 5,000 collisions involving deer are reported each year, and 200 with elk. Those are only the crashes that are reported, usually due to property damage or injury–or both.
Crash on I-90 WB Lincoln Street off ramp cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision on the I-90 WB Lincoln Street off-ramp now cleared. WSDOT says the right lane and part of the left lane were blocking traffic in the area. They said to expect delays in the area. WSDOT said an STA was unable to get around the collision, causing more backup on I-90 WB. Lincoln Exit 280 was...
FOX 28 Spokane
Structure fire in North Spokane leaves no injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. – A structure fire has broke out in North Spokane near E Broad Avenue in Spokane. What started as a kitchen fire quickly spread to other parts of the home. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters are still on scene. This is a breaking news story and...
ncwlife.com
WSDOT responds to Spokane's demand to disband homeless camp
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Transportation is objecting to a homeless encampment on its Spokane property being declared a “chronic nuisance.” The agency warns of legal ramifications if city and council officials attempt to disband the site without adequate shelter space available for people who are displaced.
FOX 28 Spokane
Community fears Northwest Boulevard after vehicle-pedestrian collision sends child to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. – From night to day, you can see cars racing by on Northwest Boulevard, arguably one of the most dangerous roads in Spokane. “It’s very scary,” Martina Mulvey said. Mulvey is 33 years old, yet after hearing the news of Monday night’s vehicle-pedestrian collision, which...
Child hit by car on Northwest and Grace
SPOKANE, Wash. — A child was hit by a car on W. Northwest Boulevard near W. Grace Avenue on Monday. Spokane Police say several kids were crossing the road when a car hit one of them. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries. Spokane Police are investigating this incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates....
FOX 28 Spokane
Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police have arrested the suspect they were looking for and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Last Updated: Oct. 18 at 4:45 p.m. A shelter-in-place order has been issued for people in the area of 3200 East 44th, between Regal and Freya, on the South Hill while law enforcement is looking for an armed man.
KHQ Right Now
Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane leads to misdemeanor arrest.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycle crash near South Barker and East Sprague. The rider was traveling south on Barker Road around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18. The rider was driving at an excessive speed before losing control of the vehicle. The rider died on scene.
Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
'It just sounded like an eagle crying': Hayden Lake residents concerned after tree with a bald eagle's nest was removed
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — The removal of a tree on private property near Hayden Lake last week left neighbors concerned because the tree contained a bald eagle's nest, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “That's where the nest used to be,” said Pat Volkar, a...
inlander.com
Letter: WSDOT pushes back on Spokane's Camp Hope blame game, and other highlights
In a lengthy, fiery letter, the Washington State Department of Transportation "strenuously objected" to the city's threats of legal action over Camp Hope, calling Spokane's actions "unlawful," "constitutionally suspect," and "unreasonable and unrealistic." The letter is in response to a "Chronic Nuisance Notice" Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Hazy & above average through mid-week and then the bottom falls out!
Daytime highs will remain a good 10° above our averages through Thursday, topping out in the low to mid 70’s. Light winds and smoke from surrounding wildfires will bring increasing chances in hazy conditions each afternoon through mid-week. Mother Nature will give us a dose of reality by the end of the week, so pull out the sweaters and get ready to turn up the heat! A cold front will trek across the Inland northwest Friday delivering daytime highs 20-25° cooler for the weekend. With highs for the Saturday and Sunday only reaching the upper 40’s and 50’s accompanied by wind, valley rain and a shot of high mountain snow for the Cascades.
KHQ Right Now
One last week of "summer" weather until temps cool down for "real" fall!
Time to soak in this warmer weather, because a major cool-down is on the way for the Inland Northwest. So far, this weekend's weather is the same story as last week; far above average temperatures, around ten to 15 degrees higher than normal this time of year!. However, by the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Deputies arrest Soap Lake shooting suspect that closed SR 17 between First and Sixth
SOAP LAKE, Wash. – The suspect is now is custody. SR 17 between First and Sixth is now open. Last Updated: Oct. 17 at 5:40 a.m. The Grant County Sheriffs office have confirmed that State Route (SR) 17 is closed between First and Sixth near Soap Lake while police investigate a shooting that happened overnight.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department officer’s head grazed by bullet during drug bust
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a violent week across America, over a dozen officers nationwide were shot, at least five killed, just in the last seven days according to the Gun Violence Archive. One of those wounded officers was shot in the head at the corner of First and Cedar...
Packed In: City of Rathdrum passes ordinance to lower home prices, demand
RATHDRUM, Idaho — It’s easier to find an apartment in Rathdrum than a home, which is exactly what the city wants to fix. The median price for a home in Rathdrum is $488,000, a nearly unattainable price for people that lived there before the boom. Annika Thompson knows she wants a beautiful home to raise her family where she grew up....
Local racer involved in crash at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday
POST FALLS, ID. — A local racer was involved in an crash during a race at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday. Scott Eldredge got in the crash Saturday night. Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway said on its Facebook page that he died at 6:30 a.m Sunday morning. The cause of death is unknown right now. Eldredge was known for...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police confirm officer-involved shooting at intersection of Cedar and First
SPOKANE, Wash. – Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) closed off the intersection of Cedar and First in downtown Spokane following an officer-involved shooting late Sunday morning. The suspect sent to the hospital and there are no outstanding suspects. This is a breaking news story and will be...
KXLY
Sunny Sunday, but is it the last one for a while?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It will continue to be another gorgeous weekend, but is it our last one for a while?. Wildfire smoke continues to be a problem in this unusually warm weather. Most of the Inland Northwest should have clean air on Sunday thanks to winds out of the east. We will continue to see air quality issues at the foot of the Cascades and around Bonners Ferry.
Journey, Toto to play Spokane Arena in April
SPOKANE, Wash. – Legendary rock band Journey will be stopping in Spokane during their 50th-anniversary tour. They will be joined by special guest Toto when they play the Spokane Arena on April 14, 2023. Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. They range from $35 to $149.50 and can be purchased at TicketsWest.com. ...
