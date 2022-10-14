Daytime highs will remain a good 10° above our averages through Thursday, topping out in the low to mid 70’s. Light winds and smoke from surrounding wildfires will bring increasing chances in hazy conditions each afternoon through mid-week. Mother Nature will give us a dose of reality by the end of the week, so pull out the sweaters and get ready to turn up the heat! A cold front will trek across the Inland northwest Friday delivering daytime highs 20-25° cooler for the weekend. With highs for the Saturday and Sunday only reaching the upper 40’s and 50’s accompanied by wind, valley rain and a shot of high mountain snow for the Cascades.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO