Cam’ron Shoots His Shot With Nia Long: “Hey Stink… You’re A Queen”
Killa Cam laid down all of his best lines in the “Friday” starlet’s IG DMs. As 51-year-old Nia Long continues to process the drama that’s overtaken her life amidst her husband, Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal, her DMs have been flooded with messages from not only concerned friends and fans, but also potential suitors who are hoping to catch her eye in her time of despair.
Lil Baby & Chinese Kitty Spark Dating Rumours After Bowling Date
A video of the 27-year-old turning down a fan who asked to perform for him has also been going viral this weekend. For a while there it seemed as though Lil Baby and his child’s mother, Jayda Cheaves, would be on-again-off-again for the rest of time, but now that he’s released a new album, it looks like the 27-year-old is moving on with a new woman too.
GloRilla Says People Constantly Ask If She Has A BBL, Twitter Reacts
“It’s nothing nobody can tell me that’ll make me not feel & know dat I’m thick!!!” the rapper wrote on Twitter this weekend. While countless female artists have gone the BBL route in recent years, a handful of them – such as Coi Leray, Rubi Rose, and GloRilla – have opted to show endless love to their natural bodies, despite what the critics have to say.
Ye Disses Diddy, Meek Mill, & George Floyd’s Death On “Drink Champs”
“The guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” the rapper said of Floyd’s fatal last moments with Derek Chauvin in 2020. Kanye West has been on something of a controversial streak lately, and his latest Drink Champs interview proves that it won’t likely end anytime soon.
GloRilla Alleges Hitkidd Is Jealous Because She Gifted Cardi B A Patek Watch
The ongoing drama about who-owns-what when it comes to “F.N.F.” has taken another turn after GloRilla hopped on IG Live. She has one major hit under her belt after “F.N.F” went viral and GloRilla is already experiencing the ills of the industry. GloRilla’s Hitkidd-produced single blew up online and was instrumental in her inking a new deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG label. She recently took home her first award after winning Best Breakthrough Artist at BET’s Hip Hop Awards, and as those celebrations continue, GloRilla has also been squaring off with Hitkidd online.
Boosie Recalls Getting Robbed In L.A.: “It’s Really Dangerous”
Boosie says that he was once robbed in L.A. while doing an interview with No Jumper. Boosie says that Los Angeles is a “really dangerous” city and that he was robbed while there to record an interview with No Jumper. The Baton Rouge recalled having his truck stolen in L.A. during an appearance on Drink Champs over the weekend.
Nick Young Details Iggy Azalea Finding Out About Pregnant BM
He says it wouldn’t have happened if Iggy wouldn’t have left him. “It wasn’t my fault.”. It was a messy situation several years ago when Iggy Azalea and Nick Young’s romance came to a screeching halt. The industry couple was going strong, or so some believed after news of their engagement circulated. However, when reports surfaced that Young was expecting another child with his high school sweetheart, Keonna Green, things took a turn.
Jalen Rose Accused Of Kicking Sister Out Of His Mother’s Home
Jalen Rose is facing some serious accusations from his sister Tamara. Recently, Tamara Rose took to Instagram where she put the former NBA star on blast for reportedly trying to get her kicked out of their mom’s home. Their mom passed away just last year, and according to Tamara,...
George Floyd’s Family Considering Lawsuit Against Kanye West
Kanye West could be facing a lawsuit from the family of George Floyd after his latest comments on “Drink Champs.”. The family of George Floyd is considering a lawsuit against Kanye West after the Donda rapper claimed that Floyd died as a result of fentanyl use while appearing on the Drink Champs podcast, over the weekend. The civil rights attorney, Lee Merritt, confirmed that a lawsuit is being considered on Twitter, Sunday.
Donald Trump Thinks Kanye West Is Acting “Crazy” & Needs “Help”: Report
Even Donald Trump reportedly thinks Kanye West is acting “crazy.”. Donald Trump reportedly believes that Kanye West is acting “crazy” and that he needs professional “help,” according to a new report from Rolling Stone. Trump has previously described West as being “a friend of mine for a long time.”
Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Share Baby Shower Pics After Hosting Gender Reveal On Stage
Fans were pleased to see Sean Don step out in a Burberry button-up for his son’s shower. Big Sean and his girl Jhené Aiko have long been one of the most admired couples in the music industry, and though they’ve taken breaks and gone their separate ways on more than one occasion over the years, they’re now expecting to welcome their first baby together – a boy – as they revealed during the R&B starlet’s latest performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
Stephen Jackson Goes Off On Kanye West After George Floyd Comments
Stephen Jackson was not feeling Ye’s disrespect. Kanye West has been going around making reckless comments over the past couple of weeks. His media tour has been unhinged, to say the least, and it is surprising that some shows are still giving him a platform. From anti-semitic rhetoric to his recent assertions about George Floyd, Kanye has shown that he isn’t worth listening to right now.
Candace Owens Reacts Kanye Backlash Over George Floyd “Drink Champs” Remarks
After people said the both Ye and Candace should be sued, she lashed out. Once again, the world is talking about Kanye West. The mogul’s name has been on the tips of tongues for weeks due to the unraveling of his latest media blitz. We’ve seen West go from targeting clothing brands to his ex-wife to Pete Davidson to Black Lives Matter to the Jewish community, and the latest fuel to the fire has been his interview with Drink Champs.
Ice Cube Denies Being Kanye West’s Inspiration For Antisemitism
Ice Cube wants no part of Kanye West’s recent rant on “Drink Champs.”. Ice Cube has responded to Kanye West’s recent comments on Drink Champs, in which he mentioned being inspired by Ice Cube for his recent antisemitic remarks. The N.W.A rapper says that he has no idea why Ye brought him into the controversy.
DJ Akademiks Would Testify Against Lil Baby, Mentions D.A. Fani Willis
Ak has created a firestorm after he complained that Baby “said I can get touched.”. After Lil Baby mentioned DJ Akademiks on his latest album, the Off The Record podcast host hasn’t stopped talking about it. The Rap sensation recently shared It’s Only Me, and on the album, Akademiks found that he was mentioned not once, but twice. He posted about it on social media and seemed to laugh away the lyrics, but while on Twitch, he took a different approach while speaking about Baby allegedly putting his life in danger.
Diddy Faces Pushback As Kanye’s “Drink Champs” Interview Is Taken Down
People haven’t been happy with Ye’s sit-down with “Drink Champs” and Diddy is taken hits, as well. It has been a hot topic over the weekend and leading into Monday (October 17), but Kanye West’s interview with Revolt’s famed series has been given the ax—sort of. Drink Champs reportedly amassed over 1 million views of their surprise sit-down with West and, as expected, the conversation became a global, viral moment on social media. Yet, West’s remarks were once again scrutinized as he reiterated his thoughts on the Jewish community and being anti-BLM.
Lil Durk Posts & Deletes TikTok Message For India Royale
The rocky relationship takes another turn, albeit a reversed one. Lil Durk & India Royale relationship drama isn’t yet wrapped up. Readers may remember that, amid breakup rumors, Lil Durk said that India is his “forever,” adding the message “welcome to death row b***h” to an Instagram story. It seems Durkio had another similar sentiment to share yesterday, as he posted and deleted a TikTok that tagged India and had audio of a snippet with the bar “I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row.”
Keke Palmer Says “Being Mortal” Would Need “Major Rewrite” To Be Released
Keke Palmer says that she was “pretty devastated” by how “Being Mortal” turned out and that it would require a “major rewrite” to be released. Keke Palmer says that she’d like to see Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut, Being Mortal, be finished after work on the film was cut short due to a complaint about her co-star, Bill Murray’s, inappropriate behavior on set. Palmer says that a “major rewrite” would have to take place for the movie to ever see the light of day.
Nicki Minaj Serves Looks On The Cover Of “Interview Magazine”: Photos
The 39-year-old spoke with actress Jada Pinkett Smith for her cover story interview. After Kim Kardashian broke the internet with her blonde eyebrows and bodacious booty on the cover of Interview Magazine a few weeks ago, it’s now Nicki Minaj’s turn to take over, and the 39-year-old is certainly making her presence felt with both her sultry, colourful photoshoot and her accompanying interview, conducted by none other than Jada Pinkett-Smith.
