The ongoing drama about who-owns-what when it comes to “F.N.F.” has taken another turn after GloRilla hopped on IG Live. She has one major hit under her belt after “F.N.F” went viral and GloRilla is already experiencing the ills of the industry. GloRilla’s Hitkidd-produced single blew up online and was instrumental in her inking a new deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG label. She recently took home her first award after winning Best Breakthrough Artist at BET’s Hip Hop Awards, and as those celebrations continue, GloRilla has also been squaring off with Hitkidd online.

1 DAY AGO