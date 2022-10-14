Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westcentralsbest.com
APD Investigating Fatal Hit and Run
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a hit and run traffic fatality that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, APD received a report of a person lying in the roadway near the intersection of Lee and Lafargue streets. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Donald Lair, Jr., 40, of Alexandria. Witnesses said Lair was struck by a vehicle described as a white or silver minivan or small SUV. Witnesses said Lair was struck while crossing the street and that the vehicle continued without stopping. Lair was then struck by a second vehicle moments later. That driver stopped and waited on police.
kalb.com
Pineville Police investigating shots fired near LCU campus
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian University (LCU) was briefly on lockdown Tuesday morning after a report of gunshots fired near the campus. Pineville Police confirmed that they received a report of shots fired in the Byron Street area of Pineville. Officers arrived on scene but they were unable to locate any suspects at this time. PPD is still investigating the incident.
kalb.com
APD looking for suspect in fatal hit and run
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened Saturday morning and they’re looking for a suspect involved in the incident. APD said they received a report of a person lying in the road near the intersection of Lee and Lafargue...
cenlanow.com
APD Investigating weekend hit and run traffic fatality
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a hit and run traffic fatality that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, APD received a report of a person lying in the roadway near the intersection of Lee and Lafargue streets. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Donald Lair, Jr., 40, of Alexandria. Witnesses said Lair was struck by a vehicle described as a white or silver minivan or small SUV. Witnesses said Lair was struck while crossing the street and that the vehicle continued without stopping. Lair was then struck by a second vehicle moments later. That driver stopped and waited on police.
evangelinetoday.com
Chief Neal Lartigue reports multiple shootings and an arrest
On October 14, 2022 at approximately 1:15 a.m. p.m.Officers with the Ville Platte Police Department responded to the area of Chataignier and Main where shots were being fired. Upon arrival it was determined that multiple people were injured during the shooting. According to Officers at the scene, one person was shot in the back area of the head, one person was shot in the jaw and two others were injured in the arm.
westcentralsbest.com
Arrest Made in Metal Theft in Tioga
Rapides Parish, La -On October 6th, 2022, Patrol Deputies from the Tioga substation responded to a report of theft off of Hickory Hill Road in Tioga. According to the initial report, the complainant had noticed that a metal roll up garage door had been taken off the property. Deputies took the initial report and Sheriff’s Detectives from the Tioga Substation conducted a follow up investigation.
Evangeline Sheriff's deputies investigating homecoming shooting
The shooting was one of two that disrupted homecoming events at Acadiana schools this past weekend; the other was in Vermilion Parish.
Jury finds former cop guilty on three counts
A St. Landry Parish jury found former Opelousas Police Officer Tyron Andrepont guilty of three counts of malfeasance in an alleged excessive force case.
KPLC TV
Vernon Sheriff’s Office searching for catalytic converter theft suspect
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a possible suspect in a catalytic converter theft. The sheriff’s office says it was called out to a report of a catalytic converter theft in Rospine on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Suspects Show Up to Evangeline Parish High School Homecoming Party, Allegedly Shoot at Students in Attendance
Preliminary details say that deputies were called out to the scene after suspects showed up and began shooting at students in attendance.
kalb.com
RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking place on Saturday night at the Rapides Parish Fair are untrue. According to RPSO, deputies responded to reports of an individual having a gun, and found the suspected person...
Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k
Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 13, 2022, that in March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) about a criminal complaint against a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee named Gary Scott, 47, allegedly misappropriated monies while working for the Marshal’s Office.
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 14, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) initiated an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child. It was discovered throughout the investigation that the suspect was conversing with a child by sharing explicit photographs.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrests 10/13/2022-10/17/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry Lynn Brown, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Brown posted bond and was released. October 14, 2022. Joseph Albert Phillips (photo),...
cenlanow.com
Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission
TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand Commission. According to officials, White was arrested for Felony Theft over $5,00.
westcentralsbest.com
Rapides Parish Police Jury Bans Kratom
Rapides Parish, La - On Monday, Oct 10, the Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to pass two ordinances that ban the sale and possession of the herbal supplement kratom. Kratom is an herbal supplement derived from an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It can be bought over the...
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Police Jury Questioned About Alcohol Sales on Sunday
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Police Jury held their monthly meeting today at 10:00 AM. Each month they meet and discuss parish business, and handle parish affairs. Today, John Moreland, owner of the Dog House Bar & Grill located on Highway 117 just outside the city limits, addressed the Jury about the sale of alcohol on Sundays. He wanted to know if the Jury would consider opening a discussion for alcohol sales on Sunday, as he is able to open every other day of the week.
kalb.com
Trial set for suspect charged in Jan. 2022 shooting death of Deven Brooks
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A trial date has been set for Jan. 23, 2023, for Jamaria Randle, 22 of Alexandria, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the January 2022 death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball. Brooks’ body was found on the edge of the Red...
kalb.com
Boyce police seek suspect wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap a baby
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who is wanted for breaking into a home, attacking its resident and allegedly attempting to kidnap a baby. The Boyce Police Department said that Jaheim Charles Williams, 19, is wanted in total...
kalb.com
Alexandria man accused of fentanyl possession
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on fentanyl and gun charges following a traffic stop on Sunset Drive on Oct. 11. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office lists that D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35, is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
Comments / 1