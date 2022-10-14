Read full article on original website
Related
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
Following the second rainout of the series, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are set to finally settle their American League playoff Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx. After that, a most unexpected National League Championship Series matching the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres gets underway at Petco Park. After fans waited through a 2 1/2-hour rain delay, the decisive Game 5 of the Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees was postponed Monday night and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. That gave New York a chance to start All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest instead of 14-game winner Jameson Taillon. Cleveland is sticking with right-hander Aaron Civale, rather than turning to 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber on short rest.
Comments / 0