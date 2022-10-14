Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman charged with murder in recent stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest in of the city’s latest homicides. On Thursday, Oct. 13, police say a man showed up to Fire Station 1 on East Main Street just after 6 p.m. with stab wounds, looking for help. Firefighters began first aid treatment until he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WANE-TV
FWPD: Woman charged with murder in stabbing of man brought to fire station for help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a woman Monday morning in connection to a fatal stabbing from last week. On Oct. 13, officers found a man with stab wounds at Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1. Police said the victim, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III from Fort Wayne, had been driven to the fire station by a “colleague”. It’s not clear where the stabbing took place.
WOWO News
Four crash victims ID’d by Allen County Coroner’s Office
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified four people who have died as the result of separate crashes in Allen County. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on October 14, Fort Wayne police were notified of a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. A rear seat passenger was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
WANE-TV
Passenger in crash on Hessen Cassel dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the 5 people hurt in a crash in southeast Fort Wayne Friday evening has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, just south of East Paulding Road. Police said a vehicle crossed the center...
wfft.com
Four die from car-crash-related injuries over the weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the names of four crash victims who died over the weekend. On Friday night around 7:30, police were called to a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. The backseat passenger, 50-year-old Ma Ma Tar Amin of Fort Wayne was taken to the hospital and later died.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: 13 cars damaged in weekend hit-and-run crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking into a hit-and-run crash over the weekend that caused damage to over a dozen cars on the city’s south side. FWPD says around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, officers responded...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Marion police searching for suspect(s) after man held captive in basement
MARION, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Marion Police Department says they are seeking information from the public after a man says he was held captive in the basement of a home in the area. The department says in a release that officers were called to the area of...
WANE-TV
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
WANE-TV
California man sentenced for 1999 rape of woman in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The California man who was found guilty last month of raping a woman in Warsaw 22 years ago has been sentenced. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, California, was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in prison for crimes a judge described as “despicable.”. Todd...
Fort Wayne Police Department launches recruitment website
The website, joinwfwpd.org, has a complete outline of all the information one considering a career at FWPD could need.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Honor Flight NE Indiana chosen as WOWO Penny Pitch recipient
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC and WOWO) - Organizers with the 75th Annual WOWO Penny Pitch have announced this year’s beneficiary. The Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) was named as the recipient on Tuesday morning. So far, HFNEI has helped 2,952 veterans travel from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C. to visit the Memorials that were built in their honor.
95.3 MNC
18 year-old man identified as victim of deadly shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
WANE-TV
You can share input on future of South Anthony Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is looking to redesign a safer South Anthony Boulevard, and the community is invited to share input ahead of the official improvements. In the latest project for the Southeast Strategy Update, the city’s Public Works and Community Development divisions...
WANE-TV
Prosecutors charge man accused of shooting woman in hand and head with attempted murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday upped the charges against a man accused of shooting a woman in the hand and head last month, costing her a ring finger and requiring her to have brain surgery. Adrian Collins, 21, now faces charges of attempted murder...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Stabbing over weed, money leads to murder charge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When police arrived at the 7900 block of Decatur Road, they found the victim on the ground not moving with a cut to her throat, according to a probable cause affidavit. Less than 10 minutes later, the victim was declared dead despite the efforts...
1 dead in overnight crash in New Haven
The New Haven Police Department said the crash happened on SR 930 just west of New Haven Ave.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man charged in shooting woman in head, hand
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is charged in a shooting which cost a woman part of her ring finger and required her to have brain surgery last month, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 21-year-old Adrian Collins last week...
WANE-TV
Prosecutors charge 52-year-old man with molesting two children under 15
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is charged with molesting two children younger than 15 over the course of a year, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 52-year-old Charles E. Stoudimire with a Level 1 felony count of child molesting and a Level 4 felony count of child molesting.
abc57.com
Goshen man hospitalized with multiple injuries following single-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning on County Road 16 at 12:51 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that the driver, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, was traveling east on County Road 16 at the time of the incident.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne zoo closes due to ‘extreme weather’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Snow in Africa?. Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is closing its doors at 1:30 p.m. to keep visitors, staff and animals “safe from the weather” via a social media post. This comes after the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo posted an announcement on...
