Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Welcome Their Baby Boy

P-Valley stars Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley are celebrating the arrival of their newborn baby boy.

Watts shared a photo on Instagram earlier this week of herself and Lepley with their bundle of joy with the caption, “My Kings 🖤.”

The mother wore a form-fitting black corset top matched with a lace hem, high-cut satin skirt and Hanifa Zoe boots.

Lepley complimented her look in a matching black ensemble.

The latter sat on the arm of the couch and cradled the couple’s child while Watts stood close by.

In the second photo, the parents lovingly look at the newborn, who’s wrapped in a fuzzy white swaddle.

Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley’s Relationship

Watts and Lepley met on P-Valley’s set and it’s rumored they started dating in June 2021.

The duo made their red carpet debut at Amazon Prime Video’s Harlem premiere in December 2021.

“We had vibed for a while before we made it official and I think what made it take that next step is we sat down and really talked about what’s going to work for us and what doesn’t work for us,” the Harlem star told Hip Hollywood .

“It was by no means a contract or anything like that but we came to each other with ourselves [and] our feelings on a plate and said listen, this is what we’re going to do. We’re either going to build together like this or we don’t have to do this and we can just keep it cool,” Lepley added.

Watts confirmed she was expecting Lepley’s child that following May.

The newborn is Watts’ first child and Lepley’s third — his other two children being from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the couple on their leap into parenthood together. We wish them the best!

