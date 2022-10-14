ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MadameNoire

Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Welcome Their Baby Boy

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orFRy_0iZK7xuF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8UHu_0iZK7xuF00

Source: Gotham / Getty

P-Valley stars Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley are celebrating the arrival of their newborn baby boy.

Watts shared a photo on Instagram earlier this week of herself and Lepley with their bundle of joy with the caption, “My Kings 🖤.”

The mother wore a form-fitting black corset top matched with a lace hem, high-cut satin skirt and Hanifa Zoe boots.

Lepley complimented her look in a matching black ensemble.

The latter sat on the arm of the couch and cradled the couple’s child while Watts stood close by.

In the second photo, the parents lovingly look at the newborn, who’s wrapped in a fuzzy white swaddle.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miracle Watts (@miraclewatts00)

Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley’s Relationship

Watts and Lepley met on P-Valley’s set and it’s rumored they started dating in June 2021.

The duo made their red carpet debut at Amazon Prime Video’s Harlem premiere in December 2021.

“We had vibed for a while before we made it official and I think what made it take that next step is we sat down and really talked about what’s going to work for us and what doesn’t work for us,” the Harlem star told Hip Hollywood .

“It was by no means a contract or anything like that but we came to each other with ourselves [and] our feelings on a plate and said listen, this is what we’re going to do. We’re either going to build together like this or we don’t have to do this and we can just keep it cool,” Lepley added.

Watts confirmed she was expecting Lepley’s child that following May.

The newborn is Watts’ first child and Lepley’s third — his other two children being from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the couple on their leap into parenthood together. We wish them the best!

RELATED CONTENT: “Tyler Lepley Treats Miracle Watts To A Scalp Massage And It’s The Sexiest Ish Ever”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Another Duggar Baby Is on the Way

The Duggar family will soon add another baby to their brood. As PEOPLE noted, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their third child. Duggar and Forsyth shared the happy news on Wednesday via both Instagram and YouTube. On Instagram, the couple posted snaps of themselves posing with...
The List

The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver

Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
Vibe

Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Kayla Identified As Victim Of Fatal Car Crash

The cause of death for Kayla Nicole Bailey — the late 25-year-old daughter of reality star Brooke Bailey — has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, the 25-year-old was the victim of a fatal car accident on Sunday (Sept.25) near Memphis, Tenn. The outlet also confirmed that the driver of the vehicle, Julius Weaver, 38, also died as a result of the crash.More from VIBE.com'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Dead at 25Celebrity Vixens Spotted at NBA All-Star Weekend in HoustonVixen Chat: 'Basketball Wives LA' Star Brooke Bailey Reveals Her Beauty Secrets “Vehicle # 1, eastbound on I-40, struck with its front, the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
The Independent

American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
Popculture

Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
extratv

Joy-Anna Duggar & Husband Austin Forsyth Expecting Baby #3

“Counting On” alum Joy-Anna Duggar has another bun in the oven!. Duggar is expecting her third child with husband Austin Forsyth. On Wednesday, Duggar wrote on Instagram, “Baby #3 is on the way! Full video is on YouTube now!”. In the YouTube video, Duggar teared up after learning...
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Scary Mommy

Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
shefinds

Wendy Williams’ Friend Just Gave An Update On Her Health Battle: ‘She Was Going To Die’

Wendy Williams‘ health conditions might have been more serious and life-threatening than previously thought. According to an anonymous insider who claims to be a friend of the former talk show host— and who reportedly spoke with Page Six— Williams was “at death’s door” in May of 2020, when her friend DJ Boof discovered a “catatonic” Williams at her New York City apartment. This, the source allegedly told the outlet, was where the television personality’s former manager Bernie Young supposedly refused to call 9-1-1 out of fear that her condition would become known to the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy