Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for 3 in relation to theft
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three people of interest in a theft at a local business. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, officers are looking for the three people of interest in connection to the theft of four apple products worth more than $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria parents indicted for child endangerment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two parents have been indicted on charges of child endangerment after their arrests in September. According to court documents, Darius M. Tipton, 32, and Cedricka Gibson, 32, were arrested on Sept. 2 for leaving their young children unattended while the parents were intoxicated. The two children are 2 and 3 years old.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen indicted for aggravated street racing in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was indicted in relation to a street racing incident that occurred near Jefferson and Bryan Streets on Oct. 4. According to court documents, 18-year-old Jayshawn L. Ivy was indicted on six counts, including three counts of aggravated street racing and three counts of aggravated driving while under the influence.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria residents charged with federal PPP fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury indicted five Peoria residents Tuesday on fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. The following residents are alleged to have committed PPP fraud within Peoria County between March and September 2021. Kendall Mack, 25 – two counts of...
Central Illinois Proud
Juveniles arrested for attempted motor vehicle theft, one still at large
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four of five juveniles who attempted to steal a car on Saturday have been arrested, Peoria Police say. On Saturday, Oct. 15, Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of W. Wilcox just after noon regarding an attempted motor vehicle theft. When they arrived, officers located five juvenile suspects, who all fled on foot.
Decatur Police names officers hurt in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Monday the names of four members of law enforcement who were involved in a shooting last week in Decatur. That shooting left two of them hurt and a suspect dead. Three of the law enforcement personnel were officers of the Decatur Police Department while the […]
Crime Stoppers looking for pair of theft suspects
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who are accused of stealing from an Urbana Walmart last week. The theft happened around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 at the Walmart located at 100 South High Cross Road. Officials said the suspects took $500 […]
wjbc.com
Woman grazed by bullet during shooting in Normal
NORMAL – A woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Saturday morning in Normal. Officers responded around 2:00 A.M. for a shots fired report on Roland Drive. A witness reported hearing loud bangs, which lead to the bullet grazing the victim. The woman refused medical treatment, and no other injuries were reported.
25newsnow.com
Family of Samuel Richmond speaks after fatal officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The family of a man killed by police is still processing his death two weeks later. 59-year-old Samuel Vincent died October 3, shot at by four Peoria Police officers in Peoria’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Police Chief Eric Echevarria said Richmond was armed with a firearm and put officers in a life-threatening situation.
1470 WMBD
Decomposed body discovered in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after someone discovered a decomposed body late Monday afternoon on railroad property near Columbia Street in East Peoria. Police said in a release that someone reported seeing the body around 4:45 p.m. Monday, and a 25 News crew saw police...
wjbc.com
Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust
MCLEAN COUNTY – Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
1470 WMBD
Six arrested following West Peoria anti-violence detail
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – It might sound similar, but this time, police are working to crack down on crime in West Peoria. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says they worked with the mayor and city officials in West Peoria to conduct what they called a “significant saturation detail” late Friday night and early Saturday morning — similar to the Peoria Police Anti-Violence initiative details.
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
Herald & Review
Decatur parolee caught dealing drugs, police report
DECATUR — A 49-year-old Decatur man about to finish parole for drug dealing offenses was caught dealing again with 7 pounds of cannabis in his home, police report. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said Illinois Department of Corrections parole officers dropped in for a surprise visit at Marcellious A. Blue’s Pythian Avenue apartment at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 7.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of deadly weekend crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday. According to a press release, 38-year-old Nathan W. Fall of Canton, Il. was traveling west on US Route 24 when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over the eastbound lane, left the roadway, and struck a tree.
starvedrock.media
First Female La Salle County Deputy Passes Away
A trailblazing law enforcement officer has died. Seventy-one-year-old Tina Reynolds of Ottawa died Sunday. Reynolds was a deputy with the La Salle County Sheriff's Office for 35 years before retiring. At the time of her hiring, she became La Salle County's first female deputy. Services for Tina Reynolds are with...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police welcomes new Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department has announced the department’s new Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager. Mary Peterson, formerly a coordinator with Illinois Central College’s Workforce Equity Initiative, will help manage the organizational structure of the department’s crime prevention initiatives, according to a release from department spokesperson Semone Roth.
1470 WMBD
Rossi released from federal custody after positive drug test
DAVENPORT, Ia. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs is out of custody again, after being arrested Friday for allegedly violating the terms of his pre-trial release on federal mail fraud and false tax return charges stemming from before he started Reditus. Aaron Rossi was arrested in...
wcbu.org
Police investigating after body discovered in East Peoria
The East Peoria Police Department is investigating after a decomposing body was discovered. The remains were found on the TP&W railroad property on Columbia Street, just off West Washington Street. Additional information wasn't immediately available. The East Peoria Police, Tazewell County Coroner's Office, and Illinois State Police are investigating. We...
1470 WMBD
Activist also running for Peoria City Council
PEORIA, Ill. – The man in charge of school safety for Peoria Public Schools isn’t the only candidate for one of the five At Large seats on the Peoria City Council. There’s at least two announced candidates. Longtime East Bluff resident and activist Lawrence Maushard announced on social media back in late-August he, too, is running. Demario Boone announced his candidacy Monday.
Comments / 0