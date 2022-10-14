New Balance has just presented a new line of football boots ready for the World Cup. And while the sportswear giant is always supplying new additions to its football roster on its own accord, the Boston-born label isn’t afraid of collaboration. For example, New Balance recently teamed up with Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling for a limited edition version of the Furon V7 that celebrated the England international’s “route to success.” Also, NB just connected with U.K. rap star Dave and Stone Island for a special edition football jersey for Dave’s Santan Cup tournament.

18 HOURS AGO