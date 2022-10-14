Read full article on original website
Affiliate Marketing: A Practical Way To Make Extra Money In Retirement
Are you looking for a practical way to make extra money in retirement?. The US currently holds the most significant affiliate marketing share (39%). Aside from being adaptable and low-risk, the online marketing strategy has little to no startup fees. The $12 billion affiliate marketing sector offers a practical way to make money in retirement.
UK inflation jump calls for rise in pensions and benefits to match
For millions of people – pensioners and those eligible for state benefits – last month’s double-digit inflation figure is the one that really matters. Each year the government uses the September increase in the cost of living as measured by the consumer prices index to calculate by how much pensions and benefits will rise the following April.
Another Relief Rally? Here’s A Playbook For Traders And Investors
This is the seventh bear market rally in 2022. Investors are responding positively to “better-than-expected” earnings. If you’ve been setting up some trades this may present a short-term opportunity. The long-term trend is still bearish so investors should remain careful. Equities are on their second day of...
Will There Come A Time When Short-Term Timing Will Work?
There’s a lot of confusion among stock investors today on the subject of market timing. Most think that it doesn’t work. But the reality is that it is only one form of market timing that doesn’t work – short-term timing (guessing when stock prices will go down and then when they will go up again).
Housing, oil reports, 3Q earnings and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
Health care will be the focus of Wednesday's third-quarter earnings reports as Elevance Health and Abbott Labs are among companies reporting earnings.
Didn’t Get Minnesota Coronavirus Stimulus Check for Frontline Workers? What You Need To Do
Minnesota started sending out the payment to frontline workers earlier this month. Most eligible workers would have already received the payment if they opted for direct deposit. However, those who opted for a pre-paid debit card may need to wait a couple of weeks to get their Minnesota coronavirus stimulus check.
Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Shares of Goldman Sachs gapped up at the open Tuesday following a better-than-expected third-quarter report. Earnings came in at $8.25 per share on revenue of $11.41 billion. Both were down from a year ago, but ahead of analysts’ views. The company is reorganizing into three business units. One new...
Third Point 3Q22 Letter: Investing In Companies Trading At Bargain Basement Prices [Full Q3 Letter]
Dan Loeb’s letter to Third Point investors for the third quarter ended September 2022, discussing the top five winners for the quarter. During the Third Quarter, Third Point returned -3.2% in the flagship Offshore Fund. The top five winners for the quarter were Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG),...
The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. is well-positioned as a consumer-oriented bank. The Q3 results and guidance have the stock moving up off of a bottom. Share repurchases in 2023 could keep the stock moving higher over the longer term. The big banks have been in a protracted downtrend since hitting their...
