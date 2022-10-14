Read full article on original website
Related
wvik.org
Lawmaker to IDPH at administrative committee: ‘The pandemic is over’
A legislative panel on Tuesday objected to an emergency rule put forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health, with one member declaring, “The pandemic is over.”. The action came during a meeting of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, which has oversight authority over state agency regulatory rulemaking. It’s an action that does not block the rule from remaining in effect, but it does require the agency to respond to the objection within 90 days.
wvik.org
Figaro Runs Against Webster in Iowa 47th District
Dr. Figaro is an endocrinologist, and if elected, she wants to ensure clean water and clean air for all. "My particular portion-- District 47-- probably has the largest portion of the Mississippi River. As a river district it must protect, the space and the beautiful area that we've been given by God, and maintain it. I see us as people who should be guardians of the soil and the water."
