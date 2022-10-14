Dr. Figaro is an endocrinologist, and if elected, she wants to ensure clean water and clean air for all. "My particular portion-- District 47-- probably has the largest portion of the Mississippi River. As a river district it must protect, the space and the beautiful area that we've been given by God, and maintain it. I see us as people who should be guardians of the soil and the water."

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO