BBC
Paris shocked by murder of Lola, 12, found in box
Parisians have been stunned by the shocking murder of a 12-year-old schoolgirl whose body was found on Friday in a container in the courtyard of her apartment building. The girl, named Lola, had spent the day normally at school. Her father raised the alert when she failed to return home...
BBC
Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in raids
Hundreds of cannabis plants, crack cocaine and heroin have been seized in a series of major police raids across Merseyside and Cheshire. Operation Crossbow, involving three police forces, saw 25 people arrested across Liverpool and Wirral on Monday. Two raids in Liverpool saw more than 700 cannabis plants seized. In...
BBC
Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4
This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...
BBC
Doncaster: Jack Willis lay dead for hours in A&E toilets, inquest hears
Opportunities were missed to find the body of a man who died in a hospital A&E's toilets, a coroner has said. Jack Willis, 31, died of natural causes in March while at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, an inquest has heard. His body was found by cleaners almost six hours after he...
BBC
Tibshelf: Purple Lamborghini stopped over dark windows
A Lamborghini driver was stopped by police after being spotted with heavily tinted windows and a number plate on the dashboard. Derbyshire Police said the front side windows only let in 18% of light, while legally they must let in at least 70%. The roads policing unit tweeted that the...
BBC
Teacher banned after messaging '15-year-old girl'
A teacher who sent sexual messages to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl has been banned from the profession. John Lane, who worked for Education Plus North East, was confronted by a group of so-called paedophile hunters. After being arrested, he pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual...
BBC
Charmouth nurse who left injured woman alone struck off
A care home nurse who left an elderly resident alone in a bathroom where she fell has been struck off. A panel heard Olakunie Kokumo, who worked at the Bymead Nursing Home in Charmouth, Dorset, left the woman unattended for more than half an hour. Mr Kokumo also failed to...
BBC
Headless body found with Bible quote and rope, jury hears
A woman's headless body was found near the coast with a quote from the Bible written on a scrap of paper in her jacket pocket, a court has heard. Mee Kuen Chong, 67, from Wembley, north west London, was discovered in woodland in Salcombe, Devon, in June 2021. Jemma Mitchell,...
BBC
M20: Two women killed in crash on hard shoulder
Two women have died in a four-vehicle crash on the hard shoulder of the M20 in Kent. It happened on the coastbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 at about 08:20 BST on Monday. Kent Police said a grey Infiniti Q30 Sport, a black BMW X5, a black Volkswagen Golf...
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
BBC
Woman found headless believed she was being healed by killer, court told
A woman whose headless body was found by holidaymakers in Devon said she was being "healed" by the woman accused of killing her, a court has heard. Mee Kuen Chong, from Wembley, north-west London, was allegedly murdered and decapitated by Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, also in north-west London. The...
BBC
Peter Tobin: Serial killer's ashes scattered at sea
Serial killer Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no-one came forward to claim his body. Tobin, who died last week aged 76, was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He...
BBC
Birmingham teen bitten by police dog while detained
A 14-year-old boy has been treated in hospital after being bitten by a West Midlands Police dog. The teenager was injured while being detained in Kingstanding, Birmingham, at around 21:00 BST on 11 October. Armed officers and a dog handler were responding to a call from a man who said...
BBC
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on bypass
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on a dual carriageway. It happened on the A483 Wrexham bypass, on the southbound carriageway between junctions 7 and 6 at Gresford Bank, on Saturday at 22:40 BST. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been...
BBC
Filey: Man dies after car goes over cliff
A man has died after his car went over a cliff onto rocks near a North Yorkshire seaside town. It happened at about 13:35 BST, near Haven's Blue Dolphin holiday park outside Filey. North Yorkshire Police confirmed the dead man was the only occupant of the vehicle and said his...
BBC
Cocaine washed up on beach near Aberystwyth worth £42m
Bundles of drugs that washed up on a beach are worth about £42m, police have said. A large number of black bags tied to plastic tubs were found by passers-by on Tan-y-Bwlch beach near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, on 1 October. More bundles were later found and all are thought to...
BBC
Week of West Midlands drugs raids results in 66 arrests
Drugs worth more than £235,000 have been seized by the police and 66 people have been arrested, in a week-long operation by West Midlands Police. The force said it also recovered 42 weapons, including a sawn-off shotgun, a Taser and an imitation firearm. The aim of the operation was...
BBC
Tasered man's family takes legal action against police watchdog
The family of a man who died after being Tasered on a London bridge is taking legal action against the police watchdog for failing to criminally investigate the two officers involved. Oladeji Omishore was pulled from the River Thames after a confrontation with two Metropolitan Police officers on 4 June,...
BBC
Father and toddler killed in lorry crash on A10 named
A 22-year-old man and his toddler daughter who were killed when their car collided with a lorry will be forever missed, their family has said. William Jesson and 18-month-old Eve, from Dagenham, east London, died at the scene on the A10 near Chittering, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday. A female passenger in...
