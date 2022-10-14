Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Honored with DAISY Award
October 17, 2022 – Kari Lynch, of Shelbyville, was nominated by a patient to receive a DAISY Award, hospital officials said. In the nomination form, the patient wrote, “We were blessed to have Kari as our nurse. She expressed concerns about our son’s breathing … and was adamant we have tests run. We found out our little boy had a rare congenital heart defect. Kari was with us all day until our transfer to a children’s hospital. She was unbelievably kind and warm to us on one of the scariest days of our lives.”
WCIA
End of life pet services with Sunset Funeral Home
There is an increasing demand for end of life pet services. Many in the community may not be aware of the pet services offered at Sunset Funeral Home. With the loss of a pet, Sunset can assist with cremation, burial and memorialization. We coordinate with local veterinarians to provide convenient pickup for families and the pets never leave our care. We also offer a full line of pet urns, keepsake and cremation jewelry. Bryan, our Cherished Companion Support Assistant, feels that pricing and timing of when remains are returned are key factors in choosing Sunset.
Herald & Review
Coats for Kids coat drive now accepting donations
DECATUR — Organizers of the 31st annual Coats for Kids drive is now collecting gently used and new coats of all sizes, including infants, children and adult sizes. Participating cleaners will clean the coats in preparation for distribution. Coats may be dropped off at various locations through Nov. 30.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (17) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
WAND TV
Possible changes for Urbana School District substitute-teacher crisis
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The Urbana School District is tackling their substitute-teacher crisis by recommending solutions for teachers and substitute teachers. HR Director Angi Franklin suggested a few ideas to the board during their last meeting. One suggestion for the school district was to raise the daily pay for substitutes from $130 to $150.
Herald & Review
94 Illinois veterans to take next Land of Lincoln Honor Flight
SPRINGFIELD — A total of 94 Illinois veterans will take off to Washington D.C. for the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight next month. The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight will depart from Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport on Nov. 1 with 88 Vietnam War-era veterans, five Korean War-era veterans and one World War II veteran.
nowdecatur.com
Jasper Street Fest to Provide Voice to Local Residents
October 18, 2022 – The Jasper Street Fest on Thursday, October 20, will allow residents to voice their opinions on how to revitalize neighborhoods along Jasper Street between East Pershing and East Lake Shore. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. This is part of the City of Decatur beginning...
Herald & Review
Second of Decatur robber siblings gets sentenced
DECATUR — The second sibling in a Decatur band of brothers robbery team has been sent to prison for 14 years. Kyle R. Anderson, who was defending himself, took a plea deal in Macon County Circuit Court and admitted a charge of aggravated robbery. A further charge of aggravated robbery was then dismissed when Anderson, 30, appeared in court Oct. 14.
Herald & Review
Coroner's jury probes two violent Decatur deaths
DECATUR — Two violent Decatur deaths, one by gunshots and the other by fire, were examined by a Macon County coroner’s jury Tuesday. Jurors took only minutes to conclude that Arrion L. McClelland was the victim of a homicide while Cory J. Ballinger died accidentally after choking to death on fumes in a travel camper fire.
WAND TV
Decatur man enters plea for shooting at tattoo artist
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who authorities said shot at a tattoo artist during an ambush has entered a plea. According to court records, Levron J. Hines, 37, entered a guilty plea to Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. Hines was arrested in Sept. 2020 for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon Possession of a Weapon.
agupdate.com
Cattle show meeting leads to fairground wedding
Micah Ott met Miles Toenyes at a cattle show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield five years ago. This September, two weeks before harvest, the couple tied the knot a few hundred yards from where they met. Because family farming is such an important part of both their lives,...
wnns.com
City of Springfield Announces Halloween Trick-or-Treating Times
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield announced Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
Herald & Review
Police identify, and praise, officers involved in Oct. 12 deadly Decatur shooting
DECATUR — Decatur police and the Macon County Sheriff's Department released the names of the officers involved in the Oct. 12 exchange of gunfire that left 32-year-old Decatur man Jamontey O. Neal dead and two officers wounded. The four officers involved in the 12:25 a.m. gunfight were identified as...
Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois
Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
Decatur Police names officers hurt in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Monday the names of four members of law enforcement who were involved in a shooting last week in Decatur. That shooting left two of them hurt and a suspect dead. Three of the law enforcement personnel were officers of the Decatur Police Department while the […]
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County soldier retires from Illinois National Guard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sgt. 1st Class Robert Gasen, of Girard, Illinois, was honored for his military service during a retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, October 13. Gasen enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in November 1998 with the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Springfield,...
newschannel20.com
Person attacked with a bat during fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A fight that started between two people escalated into a group brawl that left one man injured after he was struck by someone with a bat. The disagreement started at 3:05 p.m. on Friday when the two people were driving in the 1300 Block of East North Grand, according to the Springfield Police Department.
nprillinois.org
Meet Lashonda Fitch, executive director of the Oak Ridge Cemetery | Community Voices
Lashonda Fitch is the executive director of the Oak Ridge Cemetery. She spoke to Community Voices about what inspired her to work in real estate and how she transitioned to overseeing the Oak Ridge Cemetery. She also talked about the history of the cemetery and the diversity in it.
Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
Herald & Review
2022 assessment notices mailed in Macon County
DECATUR — The Macon County Supervisor of Assessments Office has begun mailing 2022 assessment notices. These are assessments only, not a tax bill, a news release said. Residents who believe their assessment is incorrect or they qualify for an exemption that is not listed on the notice can call 217-424-1364 or go to the assessment office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., Room 401, Decatur.
