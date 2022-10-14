If your drawer of sweats is in desperate need of newness, Outdoor Voices, makers of some of our favorite athleisure, is here to help: The brand is currently running a 30 percent off sitewide sale, which means their much-lauded CloudKnit Sweatpants (formerly known as the All Day Sweatpants) are discounted, too — no code needed. Strategist editor Maxine Builder counts them as her absolute favorite piece of loungewear, even above a cashmere-wool-blend set from La Ligne and waffle-knit number from Terez. Builder says the sweats work for just about any activity, indoor or outdoor. And they have another seal of approval from famed stylist Linda Rodin, who calls them “beyond comfy.” There’s a reason for that: The CloudKnit fabric they’re made from is designed to be supersoft and stretchy. Plus, if you’re a “sucker for a matching set,” as Builder describes herself, you can add the (also 30 percent off) coordinating hoodie to your cart, too. Just note that Outdoor Voices’ sitewide sale ends tonight, so stock up while you can.

1 DAY AGO