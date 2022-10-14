A hero mom secretly called 911 to save herself and her three children from a knife-wielding kidnapper, Radar has learned.Last week, police in Mesquite, Nevada, announced the arrest of Justin Junius Carter, 34, in connection to the case.The incident started when Mesquite 911 got a call from a woman in a moving vehicle, according to police. The woman eventually told dispatchers she was inside the vehicle and needed help. But she could not provide many details.Investigators determined the location of the vehicle and responded to the scene.Police found the car and stopped it. Inside, there was a woman, three children...

MESQUITE, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO