Read full article on original website
Ava Alexander
4d ago
Thank goodness this woman and three children have been saved!! Thank you Officers!! Now let's hope this guy isn't let out to continue kidnapping women and children. No Bail!!! No plea bargain! He's an absolute danger to society!
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Las Vegas police: Man dressed up as woman at airport in identify theft, made terror threat
A man attempted to conceal his identity by wearing women’s clothing, a head covering and glasses while trying to buy a ticket in another person's name for a flight out of Harry Reid International Airport before making a terror threat inside a terminal, police said.
Hero Mom Secretly Calls 911 As She And Her 3 Kids Are Kidnapped At Knifepoint To Alert Police: Report
A hero mom secretly called 911 to save herself and her three children from a knife-wielding kidnapper, Radar has learned.Last week, police in Mesquite, Nevada, announced the arrest of Justin Junius Carter, 34, in connection to the case.The incident started when Mesquite 911 got a call from a woman in a moving vehicle, according to police. The woman eventually told dispatchers she was inside the vehicle and needed help. But she could not provide many details.Investigators determined the location of the vehicle and responded to the scene.Police found the car and stopped it. Inside, there was a woman, three children...
Suspect arrested in deadly September shooting at Las Vegas gas station
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened over a month ago near Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Arion Harvey-Hawthorne was arrested on a charge of open murder. He is accused of shooting 31-year-old Defrim Oxha to death in […]
Police standoff ends on Cheyenne, man taken into custody
Cheyenne shut down due to police standoff with truck driver.
Man shot, killed in parking lot during fight, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect is at large after allegedly shooting and killing a man in the northeast valley, Las Vegas Metro police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday just before 1 a.m. near the 2600 block of North Los Feliz Street near Carey Avenue. A man was found in […]
actionnews5.com
Newborn girl safely surrendered at fire station near Las Vegas
HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A newborn was safely surrendered at a fire station in Henderson, near Las Vegas, Monday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department. Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers arrived. The surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law, which...
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused in death of Las Vegas reporter denied bail
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas reporter was denied bail on Tuesday. An attorney had requested a “reasonable” bail for Robert Telles, who the criminal complaint said was “lying in wait” when he killed newspaper reporter Jeff German.
Footage released of police shooting, arrest of suspect accused of killing Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police released footage Monday showing a police shooting that killed 49-year-old Officer Truong Thai and the subsequent arrest of a suspect last week. Officer Thai was one of two officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call just after 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Flamingo Road near […]
LVMPD: Altercation over parking led to a shooting, 34-year-old man dead
A school in the south Las Vegas valley is on lockdown after a shooting at a nearby residence, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported on Tuesday afternoon.
Las Vegas man arrested in 1996 rape cold case after DNA evidence processed
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police made an arrest last week in a 26-year-old unsolved rape case, documents said. Cotton Sutcliffe, 59, is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and raping her in late 1996, documents said. The day of the incident, the victim reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted […]
Body camera footage shows Las Vegas officer's fatal shooting, suspect's arrest
The man accused of killing Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai fired 18 rounds from an AK-47 pistol, Asst. Sheriff Andy Walsh revealed on Monday.
Man stabbed to death during fight; suspect at large
Police received calls from a business near Rainbow and Washington about a man who was suffering from stab wounds. According to Metro, the man had been involved in an altercation with another man at a nearby business when the second man stabbed him.
Picture shows accused Las Vegas child murderer choking victim’s sister, 7, prosecutors say
The sister of a 4-year-old Las Vegas boy found deceased in a freezer drew a picture of her brother’s accused killer choking her, which was shown to a grand jury, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
Police: Man stabbed to death over 'property dispute' near Rainbow, Washington
A man was stabbed to death over what police believe to be a "property dispute" near Rainbow Boulevard and Washington Avenue in Las Vegas.
Family remembers slain Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai
For the first time, we're hearing from family members of Officer Truong Thai, who was shot and killed last week. Thai's father says he's in awe of his son's dedication to the community.
Fox5 KVVU
New Nevada corrections director hears community concerns as department investigates prisoner escape
Las Vegas police: Suspect fired 18 shots at officers, killing Officer Truong Thai. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shared more information about a shooting that killed an officer in the line of duty last week. Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The playoff race isn’t until...
39-Year-Old Johnny Clay Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road/Windmill Lane at around 1 a.m. According to the Police, 39-year-old Johnny Clay was identified as the victim who suffered major...
Fox5 KVVU
9/11 responder critically injured in Henderson hit-and-run crash; prayer vigil held to support recovery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local man and 9/11 first responder needs neurorehabilitation after getting hit on his bike in a hit-and-run crash in Henderson. His wife is now working to bring attention and awareness to traffic crimes in the valley. The group STOP DUI hosted a prayer vigil...
Auto-pedestrian crash closes portion of 15 South
A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-15 South between Flamingo and Tropicana early Tuesday. The accident forced Nevada State Police to close the freeway and detour all traffic off the freeway using the EB Flamingo exit.
Robert Telles denied bail after asking to be released from jail
The former Clark County Public Administrator accused of killing a local journalist is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday morning.
NBC News
517K+
Followers
57K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 9