ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns' Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward out vs. Patriots

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6Jeg_0iZK6pse00

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots.

Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that the three-time Pro Bowler didn't feel ready to compete in this weekend's game.

Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after sustaining a concussion while making a tackle in the fourth quarter of last weekend's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was replaced in the lineup by A.J. Green.

The Browns also ruled out backup offensive tackle Joe Haeg with a concussion, Stefanski said.

Ward, 25, has 21 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery for a touchdown in five games this season. He has 207 tackles, 11 interceptions and four fumble recoveries in 57 career games (56 starts) since being selected by the Browns with the fourth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Clowney, 29, has 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble in three games this season. Clowney has 302 tackles, 42.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles in 100 career games (91 starts) with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Browns. Clowney was selected by the Texans with the top overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Rogersville Review

Falcons put CB Casey Hayward (shoulder) on IR

The Atlanta Falcons placed Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward on injured reserve Tuesday with a shoulder injury. Hayward, 33, will have to miss at least four weeks, but the Falcons are worried it might be longer. Coach Arthur Smith said Monday the injury could be "long-term." Hayward sustained the injury in the second half of Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers. He left the game and did not return. ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Rogersville Review

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett leaves game with concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett sustained a concussion and has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett was injured midway into the third quarter after he was hit in the chest by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. The tackle caused Pickett's head to bounce off the ground. Mitchell Trubisky replaced Pickett, who completed 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards. He tossed his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter, a 6-yard scoring strike to Najee Harris. Pickett, 24, was selected by the Steelers with the 20th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. In two previous games this season, Pickett went 44 of 65 passing for 447 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions. --Field Level Media
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Rogersville Review

Jets Packers Football

New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72), Green Bay Packers safety Dallin Leavitt (6) and tight end Tyler Davis, right, reach for the ball after a blocked punt during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay. The Packers recovered the ball.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Rogersville Review

Saints' Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore unlikely for 'TNF'

Wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore are not likely to play Thursday night for the New Orleans Saints due to injuries, according to NOLA.com. Thomas and Lattimore, along with wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave, could progress enough by Wednesday to be considered game-time decisions against the Arizona Cardinals. But, according to the report, only Olave (concussion) is viewed as having a strong chance to play on the short week. ...
ATLANTA, LA
The Rogersville Review

Bucs coach: Tom Brady doesn’t get ‘special treatment’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Tom Brady doesn't get "special treatment" while addressing the quarterback's absence from the team's final walkthrough to attend the wedding of Robert Kraft. But it is getting special attention. Brady missing Saturday's final walkthrough is getting scrutiny in the aftermath of Tampa's bad loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Bucs were 9.5-point favorites but lost 20-18. ...
TAMPA, FL
The Rogersville Review

All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins returns as Cards lose Marquise Brown

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned from the suspended list Monday and could be back on the field Thursday night when the New Orleans Saints roll into town. And for 2-4 Arizona, the help couldn't be more timely. "He's gonna be anxious to get the ball in his hands and be super competitive. We need him to lift us up, there's no question, with how we're playing right now,"...
The Rogersville Review

NFL roundup: Bills edge Chiefs in AFC Divisional round rematch

Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns for the Bills, who have the best record in the AFC. Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown, Gabe Davis had a scoring catch and Kaiir Elam also had an interception...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Rogersville Review

Christian McCaffrey Next Team Odds: Bills favored to land star RB

The Carolina Panthers fired their coach last week and unloaded one disgruntled offensive playmaker on Monday, but will they also move franchise running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline? The Panthers are reportedly open to listening to offers, although the chances of a deal being completed are uncertain. Carolina dropped to 1-5 on the season with Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and the Panthers have now lost 12 of their past 13 games overall. ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Rogersville Review

Bills release LB Andre Smith following suspension

The Buffalo Bills released linebacker Andre Smith on Monday, the same day his PED suspension ended. On June 1, the league suspended Smith for the season's first six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Smith, 25, appeared in 27 games over the previous two seasons with Buffalo after playing his first two seasons for the Carolina Panthers. A seventh-round pick by Carolina in 2018, he has recorded 27 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 46 career games. --Field Level Media
BUFFALO, NY
The Rogersville Review

Report: X-rays negative for Bucs' Cameron Brate (neck)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate underwent testing and X-rays on his neck showed no fractures, ESPN reported Monday. Brate, 31, was released from a Pittsburgh hospital late Sunday night following a scary helmet-to-helmet collision. He was carted off the field during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. ...
TAMPA, FL
The Rogersville Review

Report: Broncos fear QB Russell Wilson will miss time

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Denver's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. NFL Network reported Tuesday the team fears a "significant injury" in what could be a fatal blow to a flagging offense. Brett Rypien is the only other quarterback on the Broncos' roster. Wilson is considered day-to-day, per NFL Network. Wilson is in pain, per the report, but...
DENVER, CO
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy