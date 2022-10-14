ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

spectrumlocalnews.com

A closer look at Gov. Kathy Hochul's career and record

Gov. Kathy Hochul made history almost by accident, becoming New York’s first female governor when Andrew Cuomo resigned last year in the cloud of a sexual harassment scandal. Hochul now is trying to be elected governor in a tumultuous time for New York. Long before she took the oath...
NEW YORK STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
OKMULGEE, OK
spectrumlocalnews.com

California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men...
STOCKTON, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bath official warns against ignoring the ‘missing middle’ in Maine housing policy

The number of local landlords is dropping in Bath, a worrisome sign that corporate entities are buying up Maine properties, the head of Bath Housing said Monday. In 2015, Bath Housing worked with 77 local landlords, a number that has dropped to fewer than 45 now, Debora Keller, Bath Housing executive director told a state housing commission.
BATH, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state's near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a tight...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Why New York voters are anxious about democracy

New York voters are increasingly anxious about the state of the nation's democracy and its preservation. It's an anxiety that comes in the wake of a months-long hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol highlighting former President Donald Trump's efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 election.
NEW YORK STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine's fall foliage season survives recent storm

The slow-moving storm that swept through Maine last weekend may have brought a lot of wind and rain, but Maine’s leading foliage expert said this week that it wasn’t enough to put an early end to the Pine Tree State’s leaf-peeping season. “It did knock down some...
MAINE STATE

