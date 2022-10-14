HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fall is here and so are fall and Halloween festivals. Find out where you can get goodies, see movies, and maybe enjoy a scare or two. On Saturday, October 29, Trunk or Treat Halloween Movie Night returns to Toyota Field for the third time. Trick-or-treating on the Bill Penney Concourse and Toyota Outfield Experience at Toyota Field will be from 5-7 p.m. followed by a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7:15.

