Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
WAFF
Get some southern Shrimp and Grits at Rhythm on Monroe
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - During the colder months, we all reach for some of our favorite comfort foods. So, why not a big bowl of shrimp and grits? Payton is in the kitchen at Rhythm on Monroe in Huntsville to learn how to make Chef Becky Vibbart’s shrimp and grits!
North Alabama pizza master competes in national competition
One North Alabama pizza master showed his love and speed for pizza making during Marco's Pizza's "Fast & Accurate Pizza Making Contest."
Fall and Halloween Festivals in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fall is here and so are fall and Halloween festivals. Find out where you can get goodies, see movies, and maybe enjoy a scare or two. On Saturday, October 29, Trunk or Treat Halloween Movie Night returns to Toyota Field for the third time. Trick-or-treating on the Bill Penney Concourse and Toyota Outfield Experience at Toyota Field will be from 5-7 p.m. followed by a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7:15.
Love vinyl records and all things vintage? Don’t miss this Alabama event
Fifty-thousand vinyl records. A hundred-twenty-one vendors. Six hours. Prepare for Indiana Jones levels of crate digging, when the inaugural Records & Retro market comes to Orion Amphitheater 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The market is free to attend. The event’s been in the works even before Orion, the world-class...
Huntsville’s Lewter Hardware making way for ‘8-10 story’ building, family expects
The future is becoming clearer for the prime downtown Huntsville property occupied for nearly a century by now-closed Lewter Hardware. That future likely includes a new restaurant and current owner Mac Lewter said Friday, “I fully expect an 8-10 story complex.”. A 10-story complex would be one of downtown...
New seafood restaurant, brewpub coming to downtown Huntsville
The number 25 is one of the things they have in common. Fran Bolden was born on the 25th of September and Jerrel Wynn on October 25. Bolden and Wynn are not only romantic partners, they’re business partners in a new seafood restaurant/brewpub called Catch 25 coming to downtown Huntsville. The venture’s name is a play on their shared numeral, the seafood thing and the phrase “catch-22,” which refers to contradictory conditions.
Haunted Huntsville: The Huntsville Depot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Huntsville Depot served as the local passenger house for the Memphis and Charleston Railroad. However, the Depot doesn't just have historical significance - there's also mention of paranormal activity taking place there. The Huntsville Depot is one of the most historical places in Huntsville and supposedly – one of the most haunted.
Construction starts on downtown Huntsville hotel, now larger than first planned
Construction has started on a new hotel in downtown Huntsville, a project long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel also grew bigger during the delay. The Autograph Collection by Marriott will be built at the southwest corner of the reconstructed parking garage on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena. The hotel, originally approved by the city council in March 2019, planned to have six floors and 187 rooms.
WAFF
Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 53-year-old Huntsville man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in September for murder after a shooting in August 2020. Etoy Lasean Love was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Brandon Moore. Love’s bond was set at $75,000.
Bringing the South Huntsville community together with the 4th annual 'Bluegrass and BBQ festival'
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Bluegrass tunes and barbecue brought the community of South Huntsville together this afternoon, which is something South Huntsville Main and Commissioner Phil Riddick of Madison County District 5 were hoping for. "It takes a lot of effort to get this many people to show up for...
Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama announces new club, campaign
The Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama will soon have a new club for youth in North Huntsville.
Bham Now
One of Alabama’s most powerful women’s networks is on the move—how you can be part of the action
Working women, this one’s for you. For over 20 years now, Momentum Leaders has been working to develop women’s leadership in The Magic City, and now they’ve expanded statewide. We talked to five leaders about the difference Momentum makes, and we’ve got all the details for how you can get involved.
Huntsville shelter prepares for influx of people with overnight freeze warning in effect
Monday night and into Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season.
A place where kids can be kids: Sensory-friendly gym opens in Huntsville
A sensory-friendly kid's gym opened its doors in Huntsville on Saturday. We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym owners Vanessa and Joaquin Tucker said they wanted a place where their two sons, one of whom is on the autism spectrum, could play together.
rocketcitynow.com
The Annual Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll returns!
The Maple Hill Cemetery is one of the most sacred places in Huntsville. This stroll has become one of America's largest living history strolls.
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week Oct. 19
Marlay is a boxer mix. She came to the shelter as a stray and never reclaimed. She is so happy to get outside and run. Her adoption fee is $110. Meet Marlay and her friends at the Morgan County Animal Shelter at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
Alabama child torture suspect caught in California
A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
Huntsville Hospital seeks to expand its workforce
Huntsville Hospital Health System, like many healthcare systems across the country, is in need of workers. Tracy Doughty, President and Chief Operating Officer of the hospital, says that need stems from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vehicle crashes into Alabama shopping center, 1 injured
Rainsville police say one person was injured on Friday when a van crashed into the side of a shopping center. According to police, the incident happened at 12:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street West. A minivan in the drive thru line at Rainsville Drugs accelerated into the...
Looking for a Cure: 15-year-old in North Alabama undergoing process of ALS diagnosis
15-year-old Branson Bearden is undergoing the difficult process of an ALS diagnosis. On Saturday, family and friends rallied behind him at the Walk to Defeat ALS in Scottsboro.
