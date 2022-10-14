ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Get some southern Shrimp and Grits at Rhythm on Monroe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - During the colder months, we all reach for some of our favorite comfort foods. So, why not a big bowl of shrimp and grits? Payton is in the kitchen at Rhythm on Monroe in Huntsville to learn how to make Chef Becky Vibbart’s shrimp and grits!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Fall and Halloween Festivals in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fall is here and so are fall and Halloween festivals. Find out where you can get goodies, see movies, and maybe enjoy a scare or two. On Saturday, October 29, Trunk or Treat Halloween Movie Night returns to Toyota Field for the third time. Trick-or-treating on the Bill Penney Concourse and Toyota Outfield Experience at Toyota Field will be from 5-7 p.m. followed by a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7:15.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

New seafood restaurant, brewpub coming to downtown Huntsville

The number 25 is one of the things they have in common. Fran Bolden was born on the 25th of September and Jerrel Wynn on October 25. Bolden and Wynn are not only romantic partners, they’re business partners in a new seafood restaurant/brewpub called Catch 25 coming to downtown Huntsville. The venture’s name is a play on their shared numeral, the seafood thing and the phrase “catch-22,” which refers to contradictory conditions.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Haunted Huntsville: The Huntsville Depot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Huntsville Depot served as the local passenger house for the Memphis and Charleston Railroad. However, the Depot doesn't just have historical significance - there's also mention of paranormal activity taking place there. The Huntsville Depot is one of the most historical places in Huntsville and supposedly – one of the most haunted.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Construction starts on downtown Huntsville hotel, now larger than first planned

Construction has started on a new hotel in downtown Huntsville, a project long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel also grew bigger during the delay. The Autograph Collection by Marriott will be built at the southwest corner of the reconstructed parking garage on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena. The hotel, originally approved by the city council in March 2019, planned to have six floors and 187 rooms.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 53-year-old Huntsville man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in September for murder after a shooting in August 2020. Etoy Lasean Love was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Brandon Moore. Love’s bond was set at $75,000.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week Oct. 19

Marlay is a boxer mix. She came to the shelter as a stray and never reclaimed. She is so happy to get outside and run. Her adoption fee is $110. Meet Marlay and her friends at the Morgan County Animal Shelter at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama child torture suspect caught in California

A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Vehicle crashes into Alabama shopping center, 1 injured

Rainsville police say one person was injured on Friday when a van crashed into the side of a shopping center. According to police, the incident happened at 12:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street West. A minivan in the drive thru line at Rainsville Drugs accelerated into the...
RAINSVILLE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy