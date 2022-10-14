Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
A closer look at Gov. Kathy Hochul's career and record
Gov. Kathy Hochul made history almost by accident, becoming New York’s first female governor when Andrew Cuomo resigned last year in the cloud of a sexual harassment scandal. Hochul now is trying to be elected governor in a tumultuous time for New York. Long before she took the oath...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Independent report finds many hospitals in N.C. are not in compliance with price transparency rules
BREVARD, N.C. — A recent report found many hospitals across North Carolina are not listing prices for treatment as they should. The hospital price transparency rule was enacted January 2021 and requires hospitals to provide clear pricing information online in a consumer-friendly format. The nonprofit Patient Rights Advocate examined...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York governor, attorney general call for social media changes after Buffalo shooting
New York elected officials recommended a package of large-scale changes to state and federal laws for social media platforms they charge have helped fuel the spread of hate from the cyber world into the real one. The changes endorsed in a report compiled by state Attorney General Letitia James and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Bath official warns against ignoring the ‘missing middle’ in Maine housing policy
The number of local landlords is dropping in Bath, a worrisome sign that corporate entities are buying up Maine properties, the head of Bath Housing said Monday. In 2015, Bath Housing worked with 77 local landlords, a number that has dropped to fewer than 45 now, Debora Keller, Bath Housing executive director told a state housing commission.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Why New York voters are anxious about democracy
New York voters are increasingly anxious about the state of the nation's democracy and its preservation. It's an anxiety that comes in the wake of a months-long hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol highlighting former President Donald Trump's efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 election.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New COVID-19 booster: Why a UNC disease professor says it’s a game changer
RALEIGH, N.C. – New COVID-19 booster shots for kids ages 5 to 11 are rolling out across North Carolina, according to state health officials. Only 7% of people in North Carolina have received the new booster shot. Updated COVID-19 booster shots are now approved and available for kids ages...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Once again, Georgia looks to be center of political universe in 2022 midterms
Georgia is the final stop in Spectrum News’ three-state tour of important battleground states after Pennsylvania and Arizona, where elections will likely impact the balance of power in Congress – and in turn, the lives of Americans across the country. With Election Day three weeks away, early voting...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in death of California college freshman Kristin Smart 25 years ago
SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — Man found guilty of first-degree murder in death of California college freshman Kristin Smart 25 years ago. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Car parts shortages causing major issues across Texas
CEDAR PARK, Texas — It was a simple issue with Dawn Martinez’s 2011 Ford Edge that highlighted a major issue in the industry: Car parts shortages. “The only way I could adjust this is with the screen and I couldn’t use it at the time,” said Martinez. "I went ahead and just did it, but yeah, getting money for these repairs wasn’t easy."
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine's fall foliage season survives recent storm
The slow-moving storm that swept through Maine last weekend may have brought a lot of wind and rain, but Maine’s leading foliage expert said this week that it wasn’t enough to put an early end to the Pine Tree State’s leaf-peeping season. “It did knock down some...
spectrumlocalnews.com
California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men...
Comments / 0