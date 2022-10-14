ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

spectrumlocalnews.com

A closer look at Gov. Kathy Hochul's career and record

Gov. Kathy Hochul made history almost by accident, becoming New York’s first female governor when Andrew Cuomo resigned last year in the cloud of a sexual harassment scandal. Hochul now is trying to be elected governor in a tumultuous time for New York. Long before she took the oath...
NEW YORK STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bath official warns against ignoring the ‘missing middle’ in Maine housing policy

The number of local landlords is dropping in Bath, a worrisome sign that corporate entities are buying up Maine properties, the head of Bath Housing said Monday. In 2015, Bath Housing worked with 77 local landlords, a number that has dropped to fewer than 45 now, Debora Keller, Bath Housing executive director told a state housing commission.
BATH, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Why New York voters are anxious about democracy

New York voters are increasingly anxious about the state of the nation's democracy and its preservation. It's an anxiety that comes in the wake of a months-long hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol highlighting former President Donald Trump's efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 election.
NEW YORK STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Car parts shortages causing major issues across Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas — It was a simple issue with Dawn Martinez’s 2011 Ford Edge that highlighted a major issue in the industry: Car parts shortages. “The only way I could adjust this is with the screen and I couldn’t use it at the time,” said Martinez. "I went ahead and just did it, but yeah, getting money for these repairs wasn’t easy."
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine's fall foliage season survives recent storm

The slow-moving storm that swept through Maine last weekend may have brought a lot of wind and rain, but Maine’s leading foliage expert said this week that it wasn’t enough to put an early end to the Pine Tree State’s leaf-peeping season. “It did knock down some...
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men...
STOCKTON, CA

