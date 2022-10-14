ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Urban Shows How to Beat a Swipe-Up Culture During Massive Nashville Concert

There weren't many moments during Keith Urban's Friday night (Oct. 7) Speed of Now Tour stop in Nashville where the country hitmaker took one of his songs as recorded on his 11 studio albums and presented it to the crowd without interference. The twists and turns of a nearly 30-song set list helped his two-and-a-half hour show pass quickly. If you took a bathroom break or ducked out for a refreshment, you probably missed something you'd never seen before.
Legendary Country Singer Anita Kerr Dead at 94

Anita Kerr, who scored numerous classic country hits as a background vocalist, arranger and architect of the "Nashville Sound," has died. The New York Times reports that Kerr died on Monday (Oct. 10), in Geneva, Switzerland, at the age of 94. Born Anita Jean Grilli in Memphis, Tenn., on Oct....
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Died From Accidental Drug Overdose

Country singer and former The Voice contestant Nolan Neal's cause of death has been revealed. The 41-year-old died of "acute combined drug toxicity." Neal died in July. He was found in his Nashville apartment, and per TMZ at the time, police found a black guitar pick with a powder residue on a desk near his body. People and several other outlets confirm now that a combination of morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl are what killed him.
Lainey Wilson to Be Honored as CMT’s 2022 Breakout Artist of the Year

Rising star Lainey Wilson will receive a special honor as part of the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: She has been named this year's Breakout Artist of the Year. Following in the footsteps of past honorees in the category such as Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Ashley McBryde, Wilson is being recognized for her massive success as a new artist within the country format, including back-to-back No. 1 hits, powerhouse duet releases and even a role in the new season of breakaway TV hit Yellowstone.
Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
