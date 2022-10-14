Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reports: WR Josh Gordon out in Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans are releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday. Gordon, 31, was elevated to the 53-man roster for two games (Weeks 2 and 3) and logged 24 snaps on offense without registering any official production stats (receptions, rushing attempts, yards). The Titans signed Gordon in September after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs. ...
NFL roundup: Bills edge Chiefs in AFC Divisional round rematch
Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns for the Bills, who have the best record in the AFC. Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown, Gabe Davis had a scoring catch and Kaiir Elam also had an interception...
Bucs coach: Tom Brady doesn’t get ‘special treatment’
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Tom Brady doesn't get "special treatment" while addressing the quarterback's absence from the team's final walkthrough to attend the wedding of Robert Kraft. But it is getting special attention. Brady missing Saturday's final walkthrough is getting scrutiny in the aftermath of Tampa's bad loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Bucs were 9.5-point favorites but lost 20-18. ...
Steelers coach on Kenny Pickett: 'If he's cleared, he'll play'
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be under center if he's available to play this weekend. First things first, however. Pickett remains in concussion protocol after he exited the third quarter of Sunday's 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was hit in the chest by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, with the tackle causing Pickett's head to bounce off the ground. ...
Report: Cards acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers
The Arizona Cardinals acquired wide receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network reported Monday. There was no immediate word on a return for the Panthers. The move comes one day after interim Panthers coach Steve Wilks kicked Anderson out of a game against the Los Angeles Rams. Arizona added another weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray on the same day All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins returned from...
Taylor Heinicke announced as Commanders starting QB
Washington coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday anointed Taylor Heinicke the starting quarterback for the Commanders' Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will be the backup. Heinicke replaces Carson Wentz, who underwent surgery Monday on his fractured finger. Wentz is expected to be sidelined 4 to 6 weeks. "Taylor right now gives us the best chance," Rivera said Tuesday. Rivera was asked if any consideration was...
Falcons put CB Casey Hayward (shoulder) on IR
The Atlanta Falcons placed Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward on injured reserve Tuesday with a shoulder injury. Hayward, 33, will have to miss at least four weeks, but the Falcons are worried it might be longer. Coach Arthur Smith said Monday the injury could be "long-term." Hayward sustained the injury in the second half of Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers. He left the game and did not return. ...
Report: Rams lose LT Joe Noteboom to torn Achilles
Los Angeles Rams starting left tackle Joe Noteboom is out for the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles against the Carolina Panthers, ESPN reported Monday. Noteboom, 27, was carted off Sunday after just nine offensive snaps in the Rams' win over the Panthers. He took over the position this season after the retirement of Andrew Whitworth. It's another blow to an offensive line that was already without starting...
Report: Broncos fear QB Russell Wilson will miss time
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Denver's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. NFL Network reported Tuesday the team fears a "significant injury" in what could be a fatal blow to a flagging offense. Brett Rypien is the only other quarterback on the Broncos' roster. Wilson is considered day-to-day, per NFL Network. Wilson is in pain, per the report, but...
Report: Texans fire EVP Jack Easterby
Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby was fired after four seasons with the organization, ESPN reported Monday. Easterby was hired by the franchise in 2019 after serving a utility role with the New England Patriots, where he served various departments and at one point was the team's chaplain. Texans CEO Cal McNair said Easterby had significant influence in the organization and was critical in the team's...
Christian McCaffrey Next Team Odds: Bills favored to land star RB
The Carolina Panthers fired their coach last week and unloaded one disgruntled offensive playmaker on Monday, but will they also move franchise running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline? The Panthers are reportedly open to listening to offers, although the chances of a deal being completed are uncertain. Carolina dropped to 1-5 on the season with Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and the Panthers have now lost 12 of their past 13 games overall. ...
Former Titans TE Delanie Walker announces retirement
Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. Walker, 38, began his 14-season NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. He spent seven seasons with the 49ers before signing a four-year, $17.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2013. Walker will make it official on Tuesday afternoon when he holds a press conference at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. ...
Bills release LB Andre Smith following suspension
The Buffalo Bills released linebacker Andre Smith on Monday, the same day his PED suspension ended. On June 1, the league suspended Smith for the season's first six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Smith, 25, appeared in 27 games over the previous two seasons with Buffalo after playing his first two seasons for the Carolina Panthers. A seventh-round pick by Carolina in 2018, he has recorded 27 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 46 career games. --Field Level Media
Report: Broncos activating S Justin Simmons for 'MNF'
The Denver Broncos are activating All-Pro safety Justin Simmons for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported. Simmons has missed the past four games with an injured quad. Denver designated him for a return from injured reserve last week. He was hurt in the Broncos' season opener at Seattle. Simmons, 28,...
