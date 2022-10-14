Read full article on original website
Two Hogs on midseason AA team, O-line honored
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A pair of Razorbacks have been named to the Sporting News Midseason All-America team. Both linebacker Drew Sanders and center Ricky Stromberg have been chosen to the team. The Razorbacks are one of five teams to place multiple players on the team. Sanders transferred to Arkansas...
KJ Jefferson Recognized by Manning Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – After leading Arkansas to a commanding 52-35 win at BYU Saturday, QB KJ Jefferson has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week. The redshirt junior tossed a career high 29 completions (29-for-40) for 367 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions against BYU, which...
Arkansas, Auburn kickoff time set for Week 9
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Auburn both have a bye for Week 8, but on Oct. 29 the two will kickoff at 11 a.m. and televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) is coming off a win over BYU while Auburn (3-4, 1-3) lost to Ole Miss. The two are tied at the bottom of the SEC West standings right now.
Arkansas men’s basketball begins 2022-23 season ranked No. 10 in AP Top 25 poll
LITTLE ROCK — For the first time in the Eric Musselman era as Head Hog, and for the first time in 28 years in the program, Arkansas men’s basketball will BEGIN a season ranked in the Associated Press Top 10. Musselman’s two previous Hoop Hogs teams ENDED their...
Hudson Clark named SEC Defensive Player of Week
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Hudson Clark has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following Arkansas’ 52-35 victory over BYU on Saturday. Clark had 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery in the win. It’s the second time he has received a weekly honor from the SEC. The first was in 2020 after he intercepted three passes against Ole Miss.
Hudson Clark plays big role in Arkansas’ win
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Clark was one of the catalysts for Arkansas in a 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah. Clark finished with 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery to help the Hogs break a three-game losing skid. Clark’s interception came with 2:22 remaining in the first half. It was his first interception since picking off three against Ole Miss in 2020.
WATCH: Mike Neighbors talks about this year’s team at SEC Tipoff
BIRMINGHAM, Al. (KNWA/KFTA) – On Tuesday, the Arkansas’ women’s basketball team got the spotlight at the SEC Tipoff in Birmingham, Alabama. Head coach Mike Neighbors, senior guard Makayla Daniels, and redshirt senior forward Erynn Barnum spoke to the media about this year’s squad. See what Coach...
Arkansas senior forward Jalen Graham puts up red-hot 25 points in Red team’s 64-59 win over White on Sunday at Barnhill Arena
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks opened their second exhibition season with their annual Red-White intra-squad scrimmage on Sunday in front of an excited crowd of 5,147 fans inside venerable Barnhill Arena, and it was the Red team that defeated the White team, 64-59, as senior transfer forward Jalen Graham exploded for 25 points for the winners to lead all scorers.
On The Road With The Pig Trail: Moon’s Rare Books
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation goes on the road to Provo, Utah for the BYU game. While there, the team checked out all the sights and found one hidden gem in an average shopping center. It’s called Moon’s Rare Books, and the owner collects the craziest...
Rewired Fest offers fun for families & gaming pros
October 21-22 you’re invited to compete, celebrate and connect at a two day festival coming to the University of Arkansas for anyone interested in Esports, gaming, tech and music. Watch as Trevor Drinkwater, CEO of the organizing company Inclusion Companies, is here with everything you need to know about...
Trailblazers plan to pass the mic
Prairie Grove officer retires after return to force …. A Prairie Grove police officer that was shot three times in the line of duty and returned to work a year later has retired from the force. Tyler Franks was shot three times during a domestic disturbance call in May, 2021....
Watson Primary School Weather Talk October 18 2022
Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff traveled to Huntsville the morning of October 18th and spoke with the kindergarten through 2nd grade class at Watson Primary school teaching them all about severe weather safety. Here's the video during weather in the 5 PM News on KNWA. Tontitown resolution aimed at stopping landfill...
World Restart a Heart Day
Madison County considers location for proposed jail. Madison County considers location for proposed jail. Crawford county inmate dies after medical emergency. A 26-year-old man, Jacob Jones, died Saturday after being transported from the Crawford County jail. Doing Good: Veterans find healing through fly fishing. Doing Good: Veterans find healing through...
Change a child’s life for the better, support the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.
“Northwest Arkansas needs a children’s shelter because foster homes are closing at alarming rates, and Washington and Benton County rank highest in reported cases of abuse and neglect. As a community we’re also seeing an increase in child trafficking cases, and so the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter ensures that every child in that hour of need, when they need a safe place more than anything, they can come to us and ensure that they’re safe and they can begin to heal. Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter is a home away from home. We make sure children have a safe place to sleep, they receive nutritious meals, they go to school, ensure they have a good education in place. Most importantly, these kids can walk through our doors and learn how to hope again, learn how to be kids again, and we give them a brighter future. We are a nonprofit organization that relies on the support of individuals in our community, so if that’s through volunteering, if that’s through a financial contribution, we have a needs list on our website with items that our children need, there are so many ways that you can get involved, and what I encourage you to do today is to take that first step, and know that when you take that step in joining our family, you’re going to change a child’s life for the better.”
