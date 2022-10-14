ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

Voters can’t bring campaign material to the polls. What about a Herschel Walker jersey?

By Hannah Jones
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

Georgia voters who show up at polling places wearing a Herschel Walker jersey will not be allowed to vote, the Bibb and Houston County election boards confirmed to the Telegraph Friday.

The Georgia election code specifies that voters cannot solicit votes in any manner, distribute or display any campaign material “within 150 feet of the outer edge of any building within which a polling place is established,” within a polling place or within 25 feet of a voter standing in line at the polls.

The code defines campaign material as “any newspaper, booklet, pamphlet, card, sign, paraphernalia or any other written or printed matter” referring to a candidate whose name appears on the ballot, a referendum on the ballot or a political party or body that has a nominee on the ballot.

That means voters cannot wear or display anything with Walker or any other candidate’s name, even if the clothing is not directly affiliated with their current campaign, according to local election boards.

The Georgia Poll Worker Manual directs poll workers to “ensure [voters] are not wearing any campaign material for any candidates on the ballot that day.”

Walker is running against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 17.

default-avatar
cmize3
4d ago

Are we going to continue the direction we're going or, are we going to stop the lunacy and try to restore the course of the nation? ! ! !

Lane Chapel
4d ago

Stacey Abrams for governor and Raphael Warnock for senate. The right choice! The people's choice! THE ONLY CHOICE👍

