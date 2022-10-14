ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

De’Sean Jones wants to bring culture back to the arts

De’Sean Jones is a son of Detroit’s legendary jazz and electronic music scenes. He worked his way up in the industry from mentoring with iconic jazz trumpet player Marcus Belgrave and Techno pioneer Mad Mike Banks of Underground Resistance. Jones is a Grammy-nominated, multi-talented artist, playing saxophone, composing and arranging. His brand new, very limited edition music is a love letter to the city of Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
A look at Dearborn’s book controversy

Dearborn Public School board meetings erupted last week with passion and disturbance from hundreds of people who wanted to be heard about what kinds of information should be available in school libraries. However, the controversy began weeks prior. At a Sept. 12 board meeting, seven books were temporarily held from...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit Evening Report: Attendance rates in Michigan schools reach five-year low

Attendance in Michigan schools fell during the 2021-22 academic year. The Detroit Free Press reports the statewide attendance rate has fallen below 90 percent for the first time in five years, hitting 88 percent last year. Detroit’s public school system has struggled with attendance throughout the COVID pandemic. DPSCD’s attendance rate for the 2021 school year was around 75 percent.
DETROIT, MI
What clerks are doing to ensure a safe midterm elections

County clerks are the first line of defense for our democracy — ensuring that votes are counted accurately and are tasked with calling out foul play when it occurs. But since the 2020 election, they have been threatened and harassed for simply doing their jobs. As a result, clerks...
DETROIT, MI

