Record-Herald
Community invited to honor Terry family
Join the Terry family as they celebrate and honor their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fulton and Bertha Terry. An open house will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Fayette County Commission on Aging, located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House. Feel free to stop by anytime between 2-4 p.m.
Record-Herald
Local Farm Bureau wins national award
The Fayette County Farm Bureau was recently honored with an American Farm Bureau County Activity of Excellence Award. These awards celebrate unique, local, volunteer-driven programs that serve as models of innovation for local program development. The winning counties, including 14 from Ohio, receive a stipend to fund their participation in the American Farm Bureau CAE Showcase at the 2023 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention & Trade Show happening Jan. 6-11, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Record-Herald
WCH Cemetery Tour held Saturday
The fourth-annual Washington Court House Cemetery Tour took place Saturday, a fundraiser by the Fayette County Historical Society. Henry Casey Camp Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War members conducted a Civil War living history program with a Civil War Camp site set-up at the Fayette County Commission on Aging Senior Citizens Senior on Elm Street, where those going on the cemetery tour gathered for a hayride through the cemetery.
Record-Herald
Why Honda chose Fayette County
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Honda made national headlines by announcing its plan to build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. Tuesday’s announcement came exactly 45 years to the day after Honda leadership visited the Ohio Statehouse in 1977...
Record-Herald
City council talks electric vehicle battery plant
One of the main topics of Wednesday’s Washington Court House City Council meeting was the new Honda electric vehicle battery factory that will be built at the Fayette County mega-site. Following last Tuesday’s announcement, the new factory has been the talk of the town due to the expected creation...
Record-Herald
One dead in 2-vehicle crash in Clinton County
CHESTER TOWNSHIP – One man has died in a two-vehicle accident Sunday in Clinton County, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 2:35 p.m. Scott Craycraft, 55, of Springfield was operating a 2014 Jeep Wrangler northbound on SR 380 south of New Burlington Road in Chester Township, according to the OSHP.
Record-Herald
Authorities further investigating woman’s death
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department is reportedly further investigating a case in which a Sabina woman died in 2013. The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on August 26 notified the Wilmington Police Department that, after a review by the Ohio BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation) Cold Case Unit and based on the information the BCI has, the BCI confirmed the originally determined cause of death, and declined to re-open the case at the state level.
