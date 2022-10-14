Re-captured Cass County inmate charged with capital murder in double homicide

LINDEN, Texas ( KETK ) – A Cass County inmate, who escaped from custody in late August and was re-captured in Louisiana, was charged with capital murder, according to the district attorney’s office.

Officials in Cass County on Thursday that said the charges against Charles Spraberry stem from the deaths of John Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer Archer , who were found dead on March 11.

“Both Thomas and Archer had been shot,” officials said in a release. “The camper in which Tomas was living was burned to the ground with both bodies inside.”

Investigators said they believe to have recovered the gun used to shoot the two, and evidence obtained from cell phone records, forensic evidence, witness statements and Spraberry’s own statement to law enforcement are what led to his arrest.

Spraberry was originally taken into custody in March as a person of interest in the case following a two-day manhunt. According to the district attorney’s office, Spraberry is currently sitting in the Cass County Jail facing “multiple felony assault charges, along with new charges stemming from his escape.”



