ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

Re-captured Cass County inmate charged with capital murder in double homicide

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0faHrw_0iZK3OJK00

LINDEN, Texas ( KETK ) – A Cass County inmate, who escaped from custody in late August and was re-captured in Louisiana, was charged with capital murder, according to the district attorney’s office.

East Texas man arrested after ‘yelling things that made absolutely no sense’, driving stolen car

Officials in Cass County on Thursday that said the charges against Charles Spraberry stem from the deaths of John Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer Archer , who were found dead on March 11.

“Both Thomas and Archer had been shot,” officials said in a release. “The camper in which Tomas was living was burned to the ground with both bodies inside.”

Man sentenced to 17 years for assault with deadly weapon in Cherokee County

Investigators said they believe to have recovered the gun used to shoot the two, and evidence obtained from cell phone records, forensic evidence, witness statements and Spraberry’s own statement to law enforcement are what led to his arrest.

Spraberry was originally taken into custody in March as a person of interest in the case following a two-day manhunt. According to the district attorney’s office, Spraberry is currently sitting in the Cass County Jail facing “multiple felony assault charges, along with new charges stemming from his escape.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0iZK3OJK00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 5

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
LACASSINE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness

Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Stanton, and Age Jr.’s son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were all sentenced on October 13, 2022, by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to multiple terms of life imprisonment for their roles in the murder of a federal witness in a health care fraud case out of the Middle District of Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Man arrested after driving through paper mill security gate

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Employees at the Graphic Packaging paper mill in Cass County went under lockdown the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18 after a man drove his vehicle through the security gate. Cass County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene by the mill’s security. Bradley...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Prosecution looks into Parker’s life before 2020 murder

NEW BOSTON, TEXAS (KSLA) - Sentencing for Taylor Parker continued on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Parker has been convicted of capital murder in the 2020 death of Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child from the womb. Today, the prosecution continued to provide information on Parker’s life before the murder occurred....
NEW BOSTON, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Harrison County, TX Cops Arrest Couple Found With $60K In Stolen Items

According to Harrison County Cops, These Two Were Allegedly Found With Thousands Of Dollars Of Stolen Items In The Woods. On Monday, October 9, HCSO received a report regarding a Water Truck being stolen from a construction site in the Woodlawn area. The water truck was valued at $25,000, which as you can imagine, was a significant loss to the complainant. Luckily for police, somebody kept their eyes and ears open.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
hopeprescott.com

Exie Trammell Charged With Aggravated Assault

On October 14, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Exie Trammell, 42, of Hope, AR. Ms. Trammell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family member. The arrest occurred in the 1100 block of East 2nd Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Trammell was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
Calcasieu Parish News

Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k

Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 13, 2022, that in March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) about a criminal complaint against a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee named Gary Scott, 47, allegedly misappropriated monies while working for the Marshal’s Office.
LEESVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 14, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) initiated an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child. It was discovered throughout the investigation that the suspect was conversing with a child by sharing explicit photographs.
LEESVILLE, LA
KTBS

Man arrested after 2 hit with car, 1 stabbed, camper set on fire

MARSHALL, Texas - A Naples man assaulted two people with a vehicle, stabbed someone and intentionally set fire to a camper early Sunday morning on Private Road 3454, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said. Jeffery Wade Berry, 23, has been charged with arson, assault family violence causing bodily injury and...
NAPLES, TX
CBS19

UPDATE: Officials ID East Texas man who allegedly stabbed victim, assaulted 2 others with vehicle and set camper on fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was arrested after allegedly assaulting three people Sunday morning. According to the HCSO, on Sunday around 2:20 a.m., officials received multiple emergency calls regarding a large disturbance on Private Rd. 3454. Authorities say the caller...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
FAIRLAND, OK
MyArkLaMiss

Motorcycle accident claims the life of Louisiana native

LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off native was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. The Louisiana State Police (LSP) was called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near Valentine Bridge shortly after midnight. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson was riding a curve on their 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Man injured after pedestrian crash in East Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in the hospital after being struck by a tractor-trailer on I-20 Monday night in Harrison County, according to officials. Officials said a deputy was traveling westbound on I-20 when they discovered the man lying in the right-hand side of traffic near the 617 mile marker. The man […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy