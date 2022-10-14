ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts rule out LB Shaq Leonard, DE Kwity Paye

By Field Level Media
The Indianapolis Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye for Sunday's rematch with the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.

