Wondering what Amendment 2 means for abortion in KY? Join us for a live conversation

Election Day is rapidly approaching for Kentucky voters . Regardless if you’re from Pikeville or Paducah, there will be two constitutional amendment questions on everyone’s ballot.

Amendment 1 would let state lawmakers return to Frankfort for more business later in the year. The second question, Constitutional Amendment No. 2 , will ask voters if they want to change the wording of the Kentucky constitution to make clear there is no protected right to abortion. It’s the product of a Republican-backed 2021 law .

By Oct. 12, Protect Kentucky Access and Yes For Life — the two campaigns on either side of Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — had collectively raised more than $3.6 million.

While both ballot questions are of interest and importance to the electorate, it’s clear there’s a lot of generated interest surrounding Amendment 2.

That’s why the Herald-Leader will be hosting a live event Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. on Facebook and Twitter Spaces with Alex Acquisto, our health and social services reporter, as she gives more context and history on how we got to Amendment 2 and to answer any questions you might have.

If you have a question about Amendment 2, you can email me at ahenderson@herald-leader.com before the event. Or if you’re a subscriber, drop a comment below to tell us your question.