Kentucky State

Wondering what Amendment 2 means for abortion in KY? Join us for a live conversation

By Andrew Henderson
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Election Day is rapidly approaching for Kentucky voters . Regardless if you’re from Pikeville or Paducah, there will be two constitutional amendment questions on everyone’s ballot.

Amendment 1 would let state lawmakers return to Frankfort for more business later in the year. The second question, Constitutional Amendment No. 2 , will ask voters if they want to change the wording of the Kentucky constitution to make clear there is no protected right to abortion. It’s the product of a Republican-backed 2021 law .

By Oct. 12, Protect Kentucky Access and Yes For Life — the two campaigns on either side of Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — had collectively raised more than $3.6 million.

While both ballot questions are of interest and importance to the electorate, it’s clear there’s a lot of generated interest surrounding Amendment 2.

That’s why the Herald-Leader will be hosting a live event Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. on Facebook and Twitter Spaces with Alex Acquisto, our health and social services reporter, as she gives more context and history on how we got to Amendment 2 and to answer any questions you might have.

If you have a question about Amendment 2, you can email me at ahenderson@herald-leader.com before the event. Or if you’re a subscriber, drop a comment below to tell us your question.

LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington, KY
We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

