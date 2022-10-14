ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Clark named SEC Defensive Player of Week

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Hudson Clark has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following Arkansas’ 52-35 victory over BYU on Saturday. Clark had 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery in the win. It’s the second time he has received a weekly honor from the SEC. The first was in 2020 after he intercepted three passes against Ole Miss.
Hudson Clark plays big role in Arkansas’ win

FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Clark was one of the catalysts for Arkansas in a 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah. Clark finished with 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery to help the Hogs break a three-game losing skid. Clark’s interception came with 2:22 remaining in the first half. It was his first interception since picking off three against Ole Miss in 2020.
Cali’s clutch hit lifts Cardinal squad to win

When playing for the College of Central Florida last spring in the Junior College Baseball World Series, All-American Caleb Cali was not sure of his next destination. Cali (6-3, 240), a corner infielder who started his college career at Florida State, caught Arkansas on television playing in the College World Series in Omaha and a few months later ended up in Fayetteville.
White forces Fall World Series game 3 despite another McLaughlin blast

Despite the best efforts of Razorback newcomer Ben McLaughlin, there will be a third and deciding game in the Arkansas Baseball Fall World Series. McLaughlin, a Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College transfer corner infielder, launched his third homer in two days in his Cardinal squad’s 2-1 loss to the White Tuesday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.
