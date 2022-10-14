Read full article on original website
Arkansas women’s basketball team picked to finish fourth in the SEC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas women’s basketball team is projected to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference, as announced by the league on the morning of the 2023 SEC Tipoff. A fourth-place projection is the highest for the Razorbacks in the media poll since the 1995-96 season. A...
Arkansas men’s basketball begins 2022-23 season ranked No. 10 in AP Top 25 poll
LITTLE ROCK — For the first time in the Eric Musselman era as Head Hog, and for the first time in 28 years in the program, Arkansas men’s basketball will BEGIN a season ranked in the Associated Press Top 10. Musselman’s two previous Hoop Hogs teams ENDED their...
Hudson Clark named SEC Defensive Player of Week
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Hudson Clark has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following Arkansas’ 52-35 victory over BYU on Saturday. Clark had 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery in the win. It’s the second time he has received a weekly honor from the SEC. The first was in 2020 after he intercepted three passes against Ole Miss.
Hudson Clark plays big role in Arkansas’ win
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Clark was one of the catalysts for Arkansas in a 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah. Clark finished with 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery to help the Hogs break a three-game losing skid. Clark’s interception came with 2:22 remaining in the first half. It was his first interception since picking off three against Ole Miss in 2020.
Cali’s clutch hit lifts Cardinal squad to win
When playing for the College of Central Florida last spring in the Junior College Baseball World Series, All-American Caleb Cali was not sure of his next destination. Cali (6-3, 240), a corner infielder who started his college career at Florida State, caught Arkansas on television playing in the College World Series in Omaha and a few months later ended up in Fayetteville.
White forces Fall World Series game 3 despite another McLaughlin blast
Despite the best efforts of Razorback newcomer Ben McLaughlin, there will be a third and deciding game in the Arkansas Baseball Fall World Series. McLaughlin, a Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College transfer corner infielder, launched his third homer in two days in his Cardinal squad’s 2-1 loss to the White Tuesday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.
