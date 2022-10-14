Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: 51st Kentuck Festival of the Arts Draws Thousands to Northport
The 51st annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts has officially come to a close, featuring over 270 artists and their artwork from around the country. This year's festival included musical performances, demonstrations and art activities for those of all ages and drew thousands of tourists to Kentuck Park in Northport over the weekend.
Bham Now
BREAKING: Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe—home of the famous 24 karat gold-dusted wings—is under new ownership + considering relocation
Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe is under new ownership after being open for a little over 6 months. Keep reading to find out what this means for the popular chicken shop. Founder of Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe, Lauryn England, opened the restaurant in March earlier this year and Birmingham went crazy. 100+ people attended on opening day and have been continuing to love it since. So, who is the new owner + what does this mean for Lady E’s?
wbrc.com
Important road closures for drivers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With Alabama having three more home games left this year , some really important travel news for you. As we reported on Friday, ALDOT plans to shut down part of the I-20/59 westbound center and right lanes as you approach Tuscaloosa at exit 86. We’ll start...
Overturned Dump Truck Closes Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday Morning
Several lanes of Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard were closed Monday morning after a dump truck overturned and spilled the load it was carrying on the highway. The Alabama Department of Transportation posted about the accident on social media just before 9 a.m., and crews were still working on getting the truck upright and cleaning the roadway at the time of this report.
I-20/59 Going Single-Lane in Tuscaloosa County for Monthlong Bridge Repair
The Alabama Department of Transporation will close a Tuscaloosa County Road and a small stretch of two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 for around a month to repair a bridge that was damaged last month. John McWilliams, a spokesperson for ALDOT, told local media about the upcoming work in a...
Tuscaloosa Los Tarascos Searching for Customer Caught on Camera Stealing Tip Jar
The operators of Los Tarascos Mexican restaurant are looking for the person responsible for stealing their hostesses' tip jar on Monday. According to a Facebook post from Los Tarascos Northport, the incident occurred at the Skyland Boulevard location where a man wearing an orange beanie and a hoodie was seen on surveillance cameras paying for his meal before taking the tip jar and leaving the restaurant.
mynwapaper.com
Drive-through food banks will be available Nov. 3, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6
Marion County SNAP-Ed in partnership with the West Alabama Food Bank will provide free food—including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, breads and more—to 175 families at drive-through food banks on three more occasions this year, including once more in Bear Creek. Nov. 3, Guin National Guard Armory.
wbrc.com
Big-box stores closing in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19′s impact on customer behavior has led to a shift in the retail industry. In-person interaction and digital engagement has changed causing many big-box stores to either close their doors or revamp their stores. Big-box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond or restaurants like O’Charley’s...
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Child in critical condition after Birmingham hotel pool incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue are investigating a call of a child drowning at Embassy Suites Saturday. According to Birmingham Fire Chief Jackie Hicks, a child was in a pool located inside the hotel in the 2300 block of Woodcrest PL. Once crews arrived they observed bystanders performing CPR. BFRS transported the […]
51st Kentuck Festival of the Arts Kicks Off Saturday Morning
This year's Kentuck Festival of the Arts will kick off its 51st year on Saturday morning and continue through Sunday at Kentuck Park in Northport. The two-day festival will feature over 270 artists and will have spoken word and live music features, as well as activities for visitors of all ages.
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond faces spike in homicides: ‘We’re destroying ourselves’
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond took the helm of Alabama’s largest police force at an unenviable time. The...
2 killed in Sunday traffic crashes on Birmingham-area interstates
A man and woman were killed in separate traffic crashes Sunday in Jefferson County. The first wreck happened at 12:59 a.m. on Interstate 59/20 near the Five Points West Avenue exit in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 55-year-old Douglas Edward Washington, of Center Point, stopped his Chevrolet...
Shelby Reporter
Carrying on his name: Mother of Pelham actor starts nonprofit for Veterans in his name
PELHAM – Driving through Birmingham on a brisk night, something catches the eye of Houston Tumlin as he pulls off to the side of the road and gets out of his car with a coat in hand. He then leans down to hand a coat to a homeless man...
wbrc.com
Gunfire outside Birmingham club leaves 1 dead
An early-morning shooting outside a Birmingham nightclub left one person dead. Off-duty Birmingham officers working security at Playhouse II got on the police radio at 2:40 a.m. Saturday to report a person had been shot in an alley in the 200 block of Fourth Street North. North Precinct officers arrived...
Four arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Four people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 11 – 17, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
15-year-old killed in Lamar County ATV crash
A teenager died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Lamar County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Highway Patrol Division said the incident happened at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday on Dempsey Road, about five miles west of Sulligent. A Polaris Ranger ATV operated by a 15-year-old overturned. The teen,...
13-Year-Old Killed, 3 Hospitalized in Greene County Collision Wednesday
A young teenager was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Greene County Wednesday afternoon, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said the victim was the passenger in a 2019 Honda Accord that was struck by a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe on U.S. Highway 43.
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
