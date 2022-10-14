ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Bham Now

BREAKING: Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe—home of the famous 24 karat gold-dusted wings—is under new ownership + considering relocation

Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe is under new ownership after being open for a little over 6 months. Keep reading to find out what this means for the popular chicken shop. Founder of Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe, Lauryn England, opened the restaurant in March earlier this year and Birmingham went crazy. 100+ people attended on opening day and have been continuing to love it since. So, who is the new owner + what does this mean for Lady E’s?
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Important road closures for drivers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With Alabama having three more home games left this year , some really important travel news for you. As we reported on Friday, ALDOT plans to shut down part of the I-20/59 westbound center and right lanes as you approach Tuscaloosa at exit 86. We’ll start...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Overturned Dump Truck Closes Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday Morning

Several lanes of Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard were closed Monday morning after a dump truck overturned and spilled the load it was carrying on the highway. The Alabama Department of Transportation posted about the accident on social media just before 9 a.m., and crews were still working on getting the truck upright and cleaning the roadway at the time of this report.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Los Tarascos Searching for Customer Caught on Camera Stealing Tip Jar

The operators of Los Tarascos Mexican restaurant are looking for the person responsible for stealing their hostesses' tip jar on Monday. According to a Facebook post from Los Tarascos Northport, the incident occurred at the Skyland Boulevard location where a man wearing an orange beanie and a hoodie was seen on surveillance cameras paying for his meal before taking the tip jar and leaving the restaurant.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
mynwapaper.com

Drive-through food banks will be available Nov. 3, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6

Marion County SNAP-Ed in partnership with the West Alabama Food Bank will provide free food—including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, breads and more—to 175 families at drive-through food banks on three more occasions this year, including once more in Bear Creek. Nov. 3, Guin National Guard Armory.
MARION COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Big-box stores closing in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19′s impact on customer behavior has led to a shift in the retail industry. In-person interaction and digital engagement has changed causing many big-box stores to either close their doors or revamp their stores. Big-box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond or restaurants like O’Charley’s...
ALABASTER, AL
CBS 42

Child in critical condition after Birmingham hotel pool incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue are investigating a call of a child drowning at Embassy Suites Saturday. According to Birmingham Fire Chief Jackie Hicks, a child was in a pool located inside the hotel in the 2300 block of Woodcrest PL. Once crews arrived they observed bystanders performing CPR. BFRS transported the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

2 killed in Sunday traffic crashes on Birmingham-area interstates

A man and woman were killed in separate traffic crashes Sunday in Jefferson County. The first wreck happened at 12:59 a.m. on Interstate 59/20 near the Five Points West Avenue exit in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 55-year-old Douglas Edward Washington, of Center Point, stopped his Chevrolet...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Gunfire outside Birmingham club leaves 1 dead

An early-morning shooting outside a Birmingham nightclub left one person dead. Off-duty Birmingham officers working security at Playhouse II got on the police radio at 2:40 a.m. Saturday to report a person had been shot in an alley in the 200 block of Fourth Street North. North Precinct officers arrived...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Four arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Four people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 11 – 17, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

15-year-old killed in Lamar County ATV crash

A teenager died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Lamar County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Highway Patrol Division said the incident happened at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday on Dempsey Road, about five miles west of Sulligent. A Polaris Ranger ATV operated by a 15-year-old overturned. The teen,...
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy