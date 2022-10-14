Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan's Cloud Cannabis Rolls Out Mitten Disposable Vape Cartridges In 10 New Strains
Cloud Cannabis is launching Mitten +PLUS Disposable Vape Cartridges, developed by Cloud's wholesale brand, Mitten Extracts. Mitten +PLUS will be available beginning October 22nd at all Cloud dispensaries, in addition to retail partners across the state, including House of Dank, Jars, Dispo, Puff, Consume and Quality Roots. Crafted using distillate...
'Super-sized' Cannabis-Infused Beverages, Jones Soda Launches New Mary Jones In 16-Ounce Can
Jones Soda Co. JSDA JSDA is expanding the company’s Mary Jones line of marijuana beverages with the California introduction of new marijuana-infused drinks in 16-ounce cans. Mary Jones sodas are cannabis-infused versions of the company's popular beverages, including Jones Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple, and Orange and Cream, which have been among the best-selling in the brand for 25 years.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
99K+
Followers
174K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0