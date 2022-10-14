ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

'Super-sized' Cannabis-Infused Beverages, Jones Soda Launches New Mary Jones In 16-Ounce Can

Jones Soda Co. JSDA JSDA is expanding the company’s Mary Jones line of marijuana beverages with the California introduction of new marijuana-infused drinks in 16-ounce cans. Mary Jones sodas are cannabis-infused versions of the company's popular beverages, including Jones Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple, and Orange and Cream, which have been among the best-selling in the brand for 25 years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
99K+
Followers
174K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy