Jones Soda Co. JSDA JSDA is expanding the company’s Mary Jones line of marijuana beverages with the California introduction of new marijuana-infused drinks in 16-ounce cans. Mary Jones sodas are cannabis-infused versions of the company's popular beverages, including Jones Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple, and Orange and Cream, which have been among the best-selling in the brand for 25 years.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO