Trump news – live: Russia case ‘imploding’ after Steele dossier source is cleared
A key source of the infamous Steele dossier on the 2016 Trump campaign’s alleged links to Russia has been acquitted of lying to the FBI.The development means the inquiry into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation has failed to secure a single significant conviction, with a Fox News host suggesting Mr Trump’s Russia case was “imploding”.Neil Cavuto said: “You have to wonder if this is [special counsel John] Durham’s swan song. There was great expectation here. It’s just fizzled.”In other news, audio has been released revealing that Donald Trump allowed veteran journalist Bob Woodward access to letters between him...
Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate
MIAMI (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Rubio, a two-term senator, and Demings, a three-term congresswoman and former Orlando police chief, faced questions at the West Palm Beach debate on topics including inflation, abortion, voting rights, gun violence, immigration and foreign policy. Florida has increasingly shifted rightward in recent election cycles, giving Rubio the advantage as Republicans now lead Democrats with voter registration in the state. But Demings clearly saw the debate as an opportunity to take Rubio on forcefully as she tries to become the state’s first Black senator. Rubio skirted a question on whether he would support a federal abortion ban with no exceptions and instead called Demings’ position extreme because she would not say what limits on abortion she would support.
Russian attacks on Ukraine infrastructure are war crimes - EU's von der Leyen
BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russia's missile and drone attacks on power stations and other infrastructure in Ukraine are "acts of pure terror" that amount to war crimes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
Parents of ex Italy PM Renzi acquitted of false invoice charge
ROME, Oct 19 (Reuters) - An Italian appeals court has acquitted the parents of former prime minister Matteo Renzi on charges of issuing false invoices. The court ruled late on Tuesday that no crime had been committed, a development that Renzi applauded online.
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia’s military is pressing on with its strategy of targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving people without power in scores of cities and towns as the war approaches its eight-month milestone. Shelling overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning in Energodar, the closest city to the...
