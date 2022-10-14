ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braxton County, WV

WOWK 13 News

2 dead after I-79 crash in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died from her injuries in a fatal crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer on I-79 last week. According to the West Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 near the 87-mile marker of I-79 in Lewis County. Troopers say the driver of […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death

On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Water line breaks in Anmoore, West Virginia

ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Water has been shut off in the area near the intersection of Philippi Pike and Clinton Street in Anmoore due to a water line break. According to an alert from the county, the water line has been shut off for repairs. When service is restored, the affected area will be under a boil water advisory until noon Friday.
ANMOORE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified

UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

School bus goes off road in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in an accident in South Charleston on Monday morning. According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner, a school bus went off the road and “skimmed” a tree on Smith Creek Rd. in South Charleston. Warner said that students were on the bus, but nobody was […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Multiple vehicle accident causes problem on roadway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A four-vehicle accident is causing problems along I-64 this morning. The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Rocky Step overpass near mile marker 43. No injuries have been reported. Road crews are headed to the scene. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Memoir author, improvisation performer relives tale to Bridgeport (West Virginia) audience

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A group of adults heard the realization of breast cancer from a spouse’s perspective last week at the Bridgeport Public Library. Event guests also got to ask questions and talk with “The Actual Dance” author Samuel Simon. Simon, of McLean, Virginia, also portrayed a few scenes from helping his wife of 56 years, Susan, battle cancer.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WSAZ

Crash temporarily closes northbound lanes of Corridor G

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Corridor G were temporarily closed Monday night after a crash involving three vehicles, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Street exit. While possible injuries are involved, no one has been transported yet. All lanes...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

DOH says it's ready for snow

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season, the state said in a press release last week. According to the DOH, Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison and Doddridge counties typically...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

For the Record

REEDSVILLE — A Morgantown man was charged with stealing a truck. A Monongalia County magistrate arraigned Jesse Allen Mancuso, 33, and set his bond at $35,000. He is charged with entering a building other than a dwelling and grand larceny.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the 35th St. bridge in Charleston is closed while crews clear the scene. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
CHARLESTON, WV

