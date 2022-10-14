ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Water has been shut off in the area near the intersection of Philippi Pike and Clinton Street in Anmoore due to a water line break. According to an alert from the county, the water line has been shut off for repairs. When service is restored, the affected area will be under a boil water advisory until noon Friday.

ANMOORE, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO