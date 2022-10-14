Read full article on original website
West Virginia State Police: Pennsylvanian killed in Preston County crash
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian was killed in a crash Friday in Preston County, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy. The two-vehicle wreck occurred on W.Va. 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road, according to State Police.
2 dead after I-79 crash in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died from her injuries in a fatal crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer on I-79 last week. According to the West Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 near the 87-mile marker of I-79 in Lewis County. Troopers say the driver of […]
Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death
On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
Water line breaks in Anmoore, West Virginia
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Water has been shut off in the area near the intersection of Philippi Pike and Clinton Street in Anmoore due to a water line break. According to an alert from the county, the water line has been shut off for repairs. When service is restored, the affected area will be under a boil water advisory until noon Friday.
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
School bus goes off road in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in an accident in South Charleston on Monday morning. According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner, a school bus went off the road and “skimmed” a tree on Smith Creek Rd. in South Charleston. Warner said that students were on the bus, but nobody was […]
Multiple vehicle accident causes problem on roadway
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A four-vehicle accident is causing problems along I-64 this morning. The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Rocky Step overpass near mile marker 43. No injuries have been reported. Road crews are headed to the scene. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in...
Memoir author, improvisation performer relives tale to Bridgeport (West Virginia) audience
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A group of adults heard the realization of breast cancer from a spouse’s perspective last week at the Bridgeport Public Library. Event guests also got to ask questions and talk with “The Actual Dance” author Samuel Simon. Simon, of McLean, Virginia, also portrayed a few scenes from helping his wife of 56 years, Susan, battle cancer.
Crash temporarily closes northbound lanes of Corridor G
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Corridor G were temporarily closed Monday night after a crash involving three vehicles, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Street exit. While possible injuries are involved, no one has been transported yet. All lanes...
Call for unconscious woman in West Virginia driveway leads to drug charges
A woman has been charged after deputies found methamphetamine and other drugs in her vehicle while responding to a call of an unconscious person in a vehicle in Clarksburg.
DOH says it's ready for snow
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season, the state said in a press release last week. According to the DOH, Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison and Doddridge counties typically...
For the Record
REEDSVILLE — A Morgantown man was charged with stealing a truck. A Monongalia County magistrate arraigned Jesse Allen Mancuso, 33, and set his bond at $35,000. He is charged with entering a building other than a dwelling and grand larceny.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education discusses test scores, school safety Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education held two meetings Tuesday, the first of which focused on high school academic achievement. Principals from the county’s high schools came with test score data to discuss areas that need to be addressed.
Bowden State Fish Hatchery
BOWDEN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the reopening of the Bowden State Fish…
Sutton man killed in head-on collision with UPS truck on I-79 in Lewis County, West Virginia
The head-on collision between a car and a UPS tractor-trailer that happened on Interstate 79 in Lewis County on Thursday was deadly, the West Virginia State Police confirmed on Friday.
image0 (4).jpeg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County and North Marion both retained the No. 4 slot…
West Virginia State Police cruiser involved in Kanawha County rollover crash
UPDATE: (7:40 P.M. Oct. 14, 2022) – The West Virginia State Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Dry Branch area. Witnesses at the scene tell WOWK 13 News the crashed vehicle is a WVSP cruiser. No injuries have been reported at this time, and witnesses at the scene say […]
1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the 35th St. bridge in Charleston is closed while crews clear the scene. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
Woman in West Virginia has murder conviction reversed
A woman who was convicted of second-degree murder for the 2019 killing of her husband could face a new trial after her conviction and sentencing were reversed in the West Virginia Supreme Court on Monday.
