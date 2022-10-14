Watch: Wendy Williams' Abrupt Daytime TV Exit: NEW Details Revealed. Wendy Willams is home after a two month stay at a wellness facility. The former talk show host is "home and healing," according to her publicist Shawn Zanotti after checking into the wellness facility back in August 2022. In a statement to E! News, Shawn shared, "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects. She wants to say, 'thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.'"

10 HOURS AGO