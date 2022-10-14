Read full article on original website
Selma Blair Makes an Emotional Surprise Exit From Dancing With the Stars
Watch: Selma Blair's SHOCKING Exit From DWTS Competition. On this night, there wasn't a dry eye in the ballroom. The Oct. 17 episode of Dancing With the Stars brought the end of the road for the season's most inspiring performer—and one last dance. As Selma Blair, who had been...
Drew Barrymore Had This Reaction to The Drew Barrymore Show Being Featured on The Simpsons
Watch: Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long. This news will make you say, "D'oh!" Drew Barrymore has shared an adorable reaction video to The Drew Barrymore Show being featured on The Simpsons. The talk show host shared a behind-the-scenes video from her recording her appearance, revealing—as she heads into the recording booth—that she's shooting with matriarch Marge Simpson herself (Julie Kavner), who she says will also be coming on her talk show.
Selma Blair Thanks Dancing With the Stars for Giving Her a "Sense of Self" After Shocking Exit
Watch: Selma Blair's SHOCKING Exit From DWTS Competition. Selma Blair is taking a bow following her exit from the ballroom. Following the shocking news that she would be leaving Dancing With the Stars season 31, the actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, took a moment to look back on her emotional journey.
Shereé Whitfield Wants Kim Zolciak-Biermann to Return to Real Housewives of Atlanta
Watch: Sheree Whitfield Wants RHOA Alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann to Rejoin Cast. There's one Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Shereé Whitfield would love to see reclaim her Georgia peach. Chatting exclusively with E! News at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 16, the reality star revealed that she not only keeps in...
Say Bonjour to the Guest Stars of Emily in Paris Season 3
Watch: "Emily in Paris" Star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Talks Sylvia & Emily. There are some new amis headed to Paris. Netflix announced Emily in Paris' newest cast members for season three, which will include Paul Forman as Nicolas de Leon, who is a prince and an executive at his family's company.
Janelle Monáe's Fabulous Red Gown Is a Must-See at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Premiere
Watch: Janelle Monae SHINES in Futuristic Ralph Lauren at Met Gala 2022. Janelle Monáe was an electric lady in London. The "Pynk" singer made a dramatic entrance with her red hot look at the BFI London Film Festival for the Oct. 16 premiere of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—in which she stars alongside Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig and Edward Norton.
Rebel Wilson Catches Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Returning to Their Engagement Spot
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her "Thicker Body" Can you aca-believe it's been a year since Kravis got engaged?. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their love by returning to where the Blink-182 musician popped the question a year ago in Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif.—and the special moment was caught in real time by Rebel Wilson.
Is Andy Cohen Ready to Welcome Baby No. 3? He Says…
This weekend, the Bravo star hosted several events at BravoCon 2022, including a few tapings of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was joined by a special guest: His daughter Lucy. On Oct. 15, he shared an Instagram photo of himself with the 5-month-old on the makeshift set of his talk show, writing, "Bring your Daughter to #BravoCon Day!"
Jesse Williams Is Officially Returning to Grey's Anatomy as a Guest Star and Director
Watch: Jesse Williams Teases Jackson Cameo in Grey's Anatomy Season 19. Jesse Williams is returning to Grey's Anatomy—in more ways than one. The 41-year-old actor, who left the medical drama in May 2021 after 12 seasons, will return as Dr. Jackson Avery in a guest starring role on the Nov. 3 episode, E! News has confirmed. Not only that, he's getting back behind the camera, too.
Watch Bruce Willis Enjoy His "Magic" Summer With Wife and Daughters in Heartwarming Family Video
Watch: Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle. Summer may be over, but the magic of the season lives on. In an ultra-sweet video shared to Instagram, Emma Heming Willis shared a montage of family moments featuring husband Bruce Willis and their two young daughters, Mabel Willis, 10, and Evelyn Willis, 8.
Sarah Hyland and Husband Wells Adams Celebrate Their 5-Year Dating Anniversary
Five years down, a lifetime to go. Two months after tying the knot, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrated a milestone dating anniversary. In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a sweet throwback pic from their wedding day which showed them kissing at sunset. "5 years of I love...
Tia Mowry's Ex Cory Hardrict Shares He “Loves His Wife” Amid Divorce
Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict. There's nothing but love between Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowy as they navigate their divorce. On a recent Instagram Live reshared by The Shade Room on Oct. 18, the actor updated followers on how he and his family have been managing in the weeks since the Sister, Sister star announced the couple's split.
Shahs of Sunset Stars Share Update on Mike Shouhed After His Assault Case Was Dismissed
Watch: Shahs of Sunset Stars Share Mike Shouhed Update at BravoCon 2022. Mike Shouhed has nothing but love for his Shahs of Sunset cast members. The cast of the Bravo series gave an update on where they stand with their former cast mate following the dismissal of his domestic violence case exclusively with E! News at BravoCon 2022. Following his arrest in March, Mike plead not guilty to 14 criminal charges—including criminal storage of a firearm and intimidation of a witness—in July.
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Denies Tamra Judges' Claim She "Crashed" BravoCon 2022
Watch: RHOSLC Season 3: Jen Shah's Legal Battle Put on Blast. Jen Shah is always the talk of the party, even the ones she wasn't invited to. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was not among the official list of Bravolebrities appearing at BravoCon 2022 this weekend, but she still rolled up to NYC to celebrate with fans and her fellow Real Housewives co-stars. However, there's one BravoCon event The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge claimed Jen attempted to "crash" her way into.
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Showcase Glam Fashion Looks at Star-Studded Academy Museum Gala
UPDATE: At the Academy Museum Gala, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber posed for their first-ever photos together. Spotted at a star-studded Hollywood celebration: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, and after that tell-all interview. Stepping out separately, the two attended 2022 Academy Museum gala Oct. 15, and in style. Selena looked...
Brian Austin Green Shares Cute Photos of His Kids on 2nd Anniversary of Meeting Sharna Burgess
Watch: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!. Exactly two years after meeting girlfriend Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green marked the milestone day with an epic social media tribute to the Dancing With The Stars pro. "October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day,...
Wendy Williams "Home and Healing" After Entering Wellness Facility
Watch: Wendy Williams' Abrupt Daytime TV Exit: NEW Details Revealed. Wendy Willams is home after a two month stay at a wellness facility. The former talk show host is "home and healing," according to her publicist Shawn Zanotti after checking into the wellness facility back in August 2022. In a statement to E! News, Shawn shared, "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects. She wants to say, 'thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.'"
Jessica Chastain Playfully Trolls Pal Eddie Redmayne Over His Love for Julia Roberts
Watch: Eddie Redmayne EMBARRASSED After Gushing Over Julia Roberts. Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne put their playful friendship on full display over Julia Roberts. The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress jokingly trolled her Good Nurse co-star as he gushed over Julia, who was honored with the first-ever Academy Museum Gala Icon Award Oct. 15.
Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Really Quit Deal or No Deal
Watch: Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Quit Deal or No Deal. Meghan Markle is glad her briefcase days are behind her. During the Oct. 18 episode of her Archetypes podcast, where she discussed the "bimbo" stereotype with guest Paris Hilton, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on her stint as a case model on Deal or No Deal.
Odette Annable Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Dave Annable
Watch: Tyler Henry Finds a Ghost in Dave & Odette Annable's House. Odette Annable and husband Dave Annable have welcomed their rainbow baby. The Cloverfield actress announced on social media that she gave birth to a daughter, sharing a first look at the newest addition to their family. "Please give...
