ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Drew Barrymore Had This Reaction to The Drew Barrymore Show Being Featured on The Simpsons

Watch: Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long. This news will make you say, "D'oh!" Drew Barrymore has shared an adorable reaction video to The Drew Barrymore Show being featured on The Simpsons. The talk show host shared a behind-the-scenes video from her recording her appearance, revealing—as she heads into the recording booth—that she's shooting with matriarch Marge Simpson herself (Julie Kavner), who she says will also be coming on her talk show.
E! News

Say Bonjour to the Guest Stars of Emily in Paris Season 3

Watch: "Emily in Paris" Star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Talks Sylvia & Emily. There are some new amis headed to Paris. Netflix announced Emily in Paris' newest cast members for season three, which will include Paul Forman as Nicolas de Leon, who is a prince and an executive at his family's company.
E! News

Janelle Monáe's Fabulous Red Gown Is a Must-See at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Premiere

Watch: Janelle Monae SHINES in Futuristic Ralph Lauren at Met Gala 2022. Janelle Monáe was an electric lady in London. The "Pynk" singer made a dramatic entrance with her red hot look at the BFI London Film Festival for the Oct. 16 premiere of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—in which she stars alongside Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig and Edward Norton.
E! News

Is Andy Cohen Ready to Welcome Baby No. 3? He Says…

This weekend, the Bravo star hosted several events at BravoCon 2022, including a few tapings of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was joined by a special guest: His daughter Lucy. On Oct. 15, he shared an Instagram photo of himself with the 5-month-old on the makeshift set of his talk show, writing, "Bring your Daughter to #BravoCon Day!"
E! News

Jesse Williams Is Officially Returning to Grey's Anatomy as a Guest Star and Director

Watch: Jesse Williams Teases Jackson Cameo in Grey's Anatomy Season 19. Jesse Williams is returning to Grey's Anatomy—in more ways than one. The 41-year-old actor, who left the medical drama in May 2021 after 12 seasons, will return as Dr. Jackson Avery in a guest starring role on the Nov. 3 episode, E! News has confirmed. Not only that, he's getting back behind the camera, too.
E! News

Tia Mowry's Ex Cory Hardrict Shares He “Loves His Wife” Amid Divorce

Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict. There's nothing but love between Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowy as they navigate their divorce. On a recent Instagram Live reshared by The Shade Room on Oct. 18, the actor updated followers on how he and his family have been managing in the weeks since the Sister, Sister star announced the couple's split.
E! News

Shahs of Sunset Stars Share Update on Mike Shouhed After His Assault Case Was Dismissed

Watch: Shahs of Sunset Stars Share Mike Shouhed Update at BravoCon 2022. Mike Shouhed has nothing but love for his Shahs of Sunset cast members. The cast of the Bravo series gave an update on where they stand with their former cast mate following the dismissal of his domestic violence case exclusively with E! News at BravoCon 2022. Following his arrest in March, Mike plead not guilty to 14 criminal charges—including criminal storage of a firearm and intimidation of a witness—in July.
E! News

RHOSLC's Jen Shah Denies Tamra Judges' Claim She "Crashed" BravoCon 2022

Watch: RHOSLC Season 3: Jen Shah's Legal Battle Put on Blast. Jen Shah is always the talk of the party, even the ones she wasn't invited to. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was not among the official list of Bravolebrities appearing at BravoCon 2022 this weekend, but she still rolled up to NYC to celebrate with fans and her fellow Real Housewives co-stars. However, there's one BravoCon event The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge claimed Jen attempted to "crash" her way into.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Wendy Williams "Home and Healing" After Entering Wellness Facility

Watch: Wendy Williams' Abrupt Daytime TV Exit: NEW Details Revealed. Wendy Willams is home after a two month stay at a wellness facility. The former talk show host is "home and healing," according to her publicist Shawn Zanotti after checking into the wellness facility back in August 2022. In a statement to E! News, Shawn shared, "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects. She wants to say, 'thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.'"
E! News

Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Really Quit Deal or No Deal

Watch: Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Quit Deal or No Deal. Meghan Markle is glad her briefcase days are behind her. During the Oct. 18 episode of her Archetypes podcast, where she discussed the "bimbo" stereotype with guest Paris Hilton, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on her stint as a case model on Deal or No Deal.
E! News

Odette Annable Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Dave Annable

Watch: Tyler Henry Finds a Ghost in Dave & Odette Annable's House. Odette Annable and husband Dave Annable have welcomed their rainbow baby. The Cloverfield actress announced on social media that she gave birth to a daughter, sharing a first look at the newest addition to their family. "Please give...
E! News

E! News

218K+
Followers
53K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy