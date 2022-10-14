Read full article on original website
Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’
Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to...
'70s Show' actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danny Masterson, former star of the long-running sitcom “That ’70s Show,” is about to face three women in court who say he raped them two decades ago at a trial whose key figures are all current or former members of the Church of Scientology.
Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes
Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
Laurence Fishburne Weighs In on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’: ‘It Wasn’t as Bad as I Thought It Would Be, and It Wasn’t as Good as I Hoped’
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returned to the Matrix last year with “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth mainline entry in the sci-fi action franchise and the first in over 18 years. Picking up decades after the events of “The Matrix Revolutions,” Reeves and Moss reprised their respective roles as heroes Neo and Trinity, but the sequel stopped short of getting the entire band back together.
‘The Crown’ Creator and Cast Defend Show Against Backlash Over ‘Exploiting’ Royals and Diana’s Death: The Show Is Not Unkind
“The Crown” creator Peter Morgan and his new cast members Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West are standing up for the Netflix drama series against continued claims that it exploits the royal family. The show, which launches Season 5 in November, has come under renewed scrutiny following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The new season will cover some of the royal family’s most tumultuous years in the 1990s, including the bitter and highly-publicized divorce between Prince Charles (West) and Princess Diana (Debicki).
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Hulu Series Starring Kumail Nanjiani Gets Official Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Hulu has released the official trailer for “Welcome to Chippendales,” starring Kumail Nanjiani as Somen “Steve” Banjeree, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the famous male-stripping empire, and quickly learns how unglamorous the live entertainment world can be. Also starring in the series...
Music‘s Mercury Prize Awarded to Little Simz for ’Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
The 28-year-old performer won for “Sometimes I Feel Introvert,” her fourth album, and her second to be nominated for the prestigious honor, after “Grey Area” landed on the shortlist for the same award in 2019. Little Simz has been considered a major artist in the U.K. for years, although this album represented more of a breakthrough for her in the U.S. That may hold somewhat true in her native country, too — she recently won the best new artist award at the Brits, despite having released albums over the last seven years.
‘Creed III’ Trailer Puts Michael B. Jordan in the Ring Against Jonathan Majors
Jordan returns as Adonis “Donnie” Creed, son of Rocky Balboa’s fiercest opponent, Apollo Creed. But the actor isn’t just throwing punches at Majors’ antagonist Damian “Dame” Anderson in the film, “Creed III” also marks Jordan’s directorial debut. Just as “Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone went on to helm four of the franchise’s films, Jordan stakes his own claim behind the camera with an ambitious take on the material.
Tom Felton recalls ‘painful’ memory of laughing at nine-year-old Emma Watson on Harry Potter set
Tom Felton has said he still feels “ashamed” of laughing at a young Emma Watson on the set of Harry Potter.The Draco Malfoy star recalled the “painful” memory in his newly released memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.Felton is three years older than Hermione Granger star Watson, whom he met at auditions when she was just nine and he was 12 years old.The actor wrote that, in the early days, there was a real-life divide between the young Griffindor stars and their Slytherin rivals.Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and...
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie
The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at.
Hollywood Star Anna May Wong to Be First Asian American Featured on U.S. Currency
As part of a new initiative, the United States Mint will honor Anna May Wong, star of movies such as “Shanghai Express,” by making her the first Asian American featured on U.S. currency, placing her likeness on quarters with production starting Oct. 18. The printed quarter shows an...
