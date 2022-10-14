Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Our staff provides their predictions as the Buccaneers travel to Pittsburgh.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) hit the road after three straight home games to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4). The Steelers have dropped four straight since defeating Cincinnati in their season-opener. The Buccaneers bounced back in a divisional game against Atlanta last weekend to snap a two-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh made the change to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett a few weeks ago but it hasn't been fruitful for the franchise just yet. Pickett has completed 67.7% of his passes but he has thrown four interceptions and zero touchdowns to this point. It didn't help that the first start of his career came on the road in Buffalo. Regardless, the Steelers are in jeopardy of finishing the regular season under .500 for the first time under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Quarterback Tom Brady will try to get the offense going against a secondary that may be missing multiple pieces, including star Minkah Fitzpatrick. For the Buccaneers, wide receiver Julio Jones, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, and safety Logan Ryan will likely be unable to suit up.

Dustin Lewis ( @Dussttin )

The Buccaneers took their foot off the pedal down the stretch and it nearly cost the team a victory against Atlanta last week. Pittsburgh has had a plethora of struggles on both sides of the ball while dealing with injuries to key playmakers.

The Steelers are a capable team under Tomlin but there have been some growing pains while transitioning to Kenny Pickett. I don't think Tampa Bay will take Pittsburgh lightly after almost giving one away a week ago. I expect Tom Brady to have the offense ready to produce out of the gate.

Look for the Buccaneers to run away with this game after building up a large lead in the first half.

Season Prediction Record: 5-0

Buccaneers 31, Steelers 7

Logan Robinson ( @LogansTwitty )

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in a deep hole, arguably being one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers seem to still be finding their identity with also trying to finish games and put them away. Steelers' offensive coordinator Matt Canada is going to be fighting to keep his job so look for a potential change to the offensive game plan for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and running back Najee Harris on Sunday afternoon. I think the Bucs get close to winning this one behind Tom Brady (Steelers fans will be heavy with boos) but out of a miracle, the black and gold get the win.

Season Prediction Record: 2-3

Steelers 24, Buccaneers 21

David Harrison ( @DHarrison82 )

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly let the Atlanta Falcons make things more interesting than necessary last week, I'm confident the coaches will have the players more dialed in this Sunday.

One way to help ease the pain of back-to-back home losses this season is to stay undefeated on the road. Going up against a Pittsburgh Steelers offense with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett now in charge helps, and Tampa Bay has the coaching acumen and player ability to make this game a really long one emotionally, but short in playing time.

Season Prediction Record: 2-3

Buccaneers 27, Steelers 9

Collin Haalboom ( @SI_Buccaneers)

There's no denying that the Pittsburgh Steelers have taken a step back this season. The defense has underperformed, and the offense is a work in progress. They do still possess talent on both sides of the ball, but I don't think that's going to be enough to overcome a Bucs team that is yet to hit its stride.

The Bucs are a little banged up in the secondary right now, and the Steelers do have a talented receiving corps. If Kenny Pickett were to dial in for this game, there's a chance the Steelers are able to put some points on the board. That said, I think this is the game where the Buccaneers' defensive line really makes a statement. For a group that had high expectations coming into this season, the Bucs' DL hasn't dominated like they were supposed to.

The Steelers' offensive line is a major weakness for their team, and I think this could be the game that the Bucs' DL makes the statement everyone has been waiting for.

Season Prediction Record: 4-1* (got married in week 3)

Buccaneers 27, Steelers 14

Caleb Skinner ( @chsnole )

After possibly getting bailed out last week against the Atlanta Falcons, the Bucs schedule looks to lighten up a bit here. The Buccaneers will head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers who are still looking to identify who they are. The Steelers offense has inserted rookie QB Kenny Pickett into the starting lineup, but it may take some time for him to mesh with the starters and get comfortable against NFL-level defenses.

Even with all the question marks surrounding the health of the Buccaneers team as a whole they are the better team here. Tampa Bay and Tom Brady should take care of things on the offensive side of the ball and, even with the injuries in the secondary, the defense should be able to do enough to keep the Steelers at bay as long as they can contain Najee Harris and the Steelers running game.



Season Prediction Record: 3-2

Buccaneers 38, Steelers 14

Jon Conahan ( @JonConahan )

The Buccaneers might have the easiest game of their schedule of the season this week. Brady and the Bucs’ should be able to come out with some fire and get a much-needed easy win. Even if they don’t play well, this is a game that should be won by at least 10 points.

Season Prediction record: 5-0

Buccaneers 28, Steelers 10

Maddox Nebel ( @MaddoxNebel )

The Bucs are still looking for a dominant win and the Steelers might be the team to do it to. After the Steelers were handled by the Bills, Tom Brady and the Bucs will attempt to replicate that outcome.

Season Prediction Record: 4-1

Buccaneers 24, Steelers 10

CONSENSUS: Tampa Bay (6-1)

