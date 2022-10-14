ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClevelandBaseballInsider

WATCH: Guardians Tie Up Game Two Of ALDS With Amed Rosario Home Run

By Tommy Wild
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALx6H_0iZK1gvs00

Amed Rosario hit a solo home run off of Nestor Cortes to tie up game two of the American League Division Series

It's all tied up!

The Guardians are starting to find their rhythm in the middle of game two. Andres Gimenez ripped an RBI double that scored Josh Naylor to make it a one-run ball game.

Then in the fifth inning, Amed Rosario absolutely destroyed a pitch from Nestor Cortes to make it a 2-2 game.

Watch the home run here:

It's not surprising that it was Rosario who did the damage against Cortes. Coming into this game he has two hits off of Cortes in the regular season which also included a home run. Amed also had two walks off him.

The Guardians continue to get their runs via the long ball in the playoffs, but as long as they can keep the pressure on the Yankees they will find themselves in good shape.

-----

Read More:

Former Guardian Ernie Clement Chimes In About National Broadcast Bias

ALDS Game Thread: Guardians At Yankees

Guardians Announce Lineup For Game Two Of ALDS Against The Yankees

Who Will Be The Guardians X-Factor In Game Two Of The ALDS Against The Yankees?

Guardians Vs. Yankees Rained Out: Could This Help Cleveland

With The Offense Lacking, This Is What Has Kept The Guardians In Games This Postseason

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Twins set to part ways with ex-Yankees slugger, reports say

The Minnesota Twins are set to move on from catcher Gary Sanchez, according to multiple reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the Twins will look for a backstop to pair with Ryan Jeffers as Sanchez hits free agency. While there were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Controversial MLB Postseason Complaint Continues To Circulate

With 2022 being the first year of a new MLB postseason format, there have been some mixed reactions. From 2012-2021, excluding the 2020 season in which 16 teams reached the postseason, the format was three division winners and two Wild Card teams per league. The Wild Cards would play each...
thecomeback.com

MLB world blasts league’s handling of ALDS weather delay

Many baseball fans were upset that MLB officials waited so long before postponing ALDS Game 5 Tuesday night. But fans waiting at Yankee Stadium were especially angry that no one provided any updates on the situation as the rain delay dragged on. MLB finally announced the New York Yankees and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClevelandBaseballInsider

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
607
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

ClevelandBaseballInsider is a FanNation channel covering the Cleveland Indians

Comments / 0

Community Policy