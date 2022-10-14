Read full article on original website
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
Here Are Top Three Altcoins To Accumulate for the Next Bull Cycle, According to InvestAnswers
A widely followed crypto analyst has revealed his top three most promising altcoins to accumulate before the next bull cycle. In a new video discussion with fellow analysts Benjamin Cowen and Rob from Digital Asset News, the pseudonymous host of InvestAnswers says there are three crypto assets besides Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) worth looking at during the current bear market.
Nearly a Third of Young Investors Say Crypto Presents Top Opportunity To Create Wealth: Bank of America Study
A new study by financial giant Bank of America reveals that young investors are losing confidence in traditional investments. The report, which was conducted by market research firm Escalent on behalf of Bank of America, polled 1,052 high-net-worth respondents across the United States. The respondents were over the age of...
Top Crypto Strategist Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Flashing Vibes of 2018 Bear Market Collapse
A closely followed crypto strategist is warning Bitcoin (BTC) holders, saying the king crypto’s recent price action is reminiscent of the time that preceded its collapse in 2018. Pseudonymous analyst Rager tells his 204,300 Twitter followers that while Bitcoin continues to hold support around $19,000, the demand area is...
Bitcoin Forming ‘Nasty’ Bearish Pattern That Could Trigger Breakdown to Levels Last Seen in Q2 2020: Trader Tone Vays
The veteran crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market collapse warns that BTC is setting up for another epic crash. In a new strategy session, trader Tone Vays tells his 121,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is forming a descending triangle, a pattern that BTC also printed during the height of the 2018 bear market when the king crypto nosedived from $6,000 to around $3,000.
Popular Crypto Analyst Issues Cardano Update, Warns Price of ADA May Be in Trouble
A popular crypto analyst is warning Cardano holders, saying that ADA is on the verge of collapsing as bearish momentum continues to build up. In a new strategy session, Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that ADA’s price may drop into the lower $0.30 range, or even much less, as it breaks one support area after another.
Trader Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Turns Bullish on Ethereum, Stellar and Three Low-Cap Altcoins
The trader who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is laying out what digital assets he is currently bullish on amid the ongoing bear market. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 554,700 Twitter followers that he’s long on leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and XRP rival Stellar Lumens (XLM).
After Accurately Forecasting 2022 Collapse, Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Says Smart Money Is Buying As Psychological Turning Point Arrives
About a year after accurately predicting the start of a major crash in global markets, billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya says another turning point appears to be underway. In a new edition of the All-In Podcast, Palihapitiya says smart investors with large amounts of capital are re-entering the markets, and this...
Shark Tank Billionaire Kevin O’Leary Updates Crypto Bear Market Outlook, Says SEC Can Spark Next Bull Run
Shark Tank star and venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is weighing in on the state of the crypto bear market, including some of his recent altcoin portfolio allocations. In a new interview on Crypto Banter, O’Leary says his fund is looking at putting more crypto positions into Helium (HNT) and Pollen (PCN), both of which pertain to decentralized telecommunications use-cases.
Four Altcoins Erupt 173% or More in Just Seven Days As Bitcoin and Ethereum Witness Spark of Volatility
Four altcoins flying under the radar exploded by more than twice their value in just one week despite the volatile flash crash of leading crypto assets Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). One of the hottest altcoins over the last seven days is GXChain (GXC), a permissionless blockchain designed to facilitate...
Top Analyst Says Breakout Rallies for Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Leave Bears in Disbelief – Here Are His Targets
A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is predicting rallies for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) that he says will leave naysayers in disbelief. Analyst Justin Bennett tells his 109,800 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has successfully broken above its diagonal resistance, a trendline that has kept the market bearish since November 2021.
Ethereum Rival Could Generate 900% Growth for Long-Term Bulls as One Altcoin Gears Up for Fresh Rally: Analyst
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls says one Ethereum (ETH) challenger could generate massive growth for long-term holders. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,700 Twitter followers that he believes smart contract platform Solana (SOL) looks primed for a fresh leg down. However,...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research
The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Slams SEC, Says Regulator Has No Regard for Those Harmed by XRP Lawsuit
The chief executive of Ripple Labs is sounding off against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), saying that the regulatory agency doesn’t care about those it harmed with its XRP lawsuit. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse tells his 662,000 Twitter followers that the SEC’s lawsuit isn’t about upholding the...
DeVere Group CEO Unveils End-of-Year Prediction for Crypto Markets, Says Opportunity Awaits Bullish Investors
The CEO of financial consultancy giant deVere Group says that volatility in the crypto markets is about to present opportunities to those who are long-term bullish on the asset class. In a recent blog post, deVere CEO Nigel Green says that continuous interest rate hikes from central banks are almost...
Man Faces 25 Years Behind Bars for Illegally Converting Bitcoin (BTC) to US Dollars in Money Laundering Scheme
A man from New York is facing 25 years in prison after being convicted of running an unlicensed money transmitting business as part of a scheme to launder Bitcoin (BTC). According to a new press release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal jury convicted Mustafa Goklu of laundering BTC obtained through the illegal selling of narcotics.
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Flashing Signal That Preceded 610% Rally: Crypto Analytics Firm
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that virtual reality blockchain Decentraland (MANA) is quietly flashing an on-chain signal that has previously foreshadowed exponential rallies for the altcoin. According to Santiment, MANA’s profit/loss ratio, which compares the amount of coins sitting at a loss to those at a profit, is sitting at...
Ripple Begins Push To Bring Ethereum-Compatible Sidechain to XRP Ledger
Developers have begun testing a new sidechain on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) that make the blockchain compatible with the Ethereum network. In a blog post from RippleX, a community of XRPL developers, the firm says that blockchain development company Peersyst Technology is currently testing an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible sidechain for XRPL.
Coinbase, Binance and FTX All Announce Support for New ‘Solana Killer’ Altcoin Project
Three of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world are supporting the launch of a highly anticipated digital asset project. Coinbase, FTX, Binance and other crypto exchanges have announced support for Aptos (APT), a new layer 1 blockchain headed by developers co-founders Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching from Aptos Labs.
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Supports ‘Knowledge Tests’ for Retail Traders To Get Into Risky Trading Strategies
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is backing an idea suggested by Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero aimed at protecting small-scale investors. Romero wants to adopt a new retail investor definition that would allow the agency to treat regular crypto traders differently from institutional investors and provide them...
