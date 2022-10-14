ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Billionaire, 62, who owns New York's Chrysler Building tells High Court he doesn't want to pay his estranged 47-year-old wife £45million because he wants their children to 'learn the value of money'

By Arthur Parashar For Mailonline
 4 days ago

The billionaire owner of New York's Chrysler Building, who is embroiled in a High Court battle, has told the judge that he does not want to pay his estranged wife £45million because he wants their children to 'learn the value of money'.

Michael Fuchs, 62, told Mr Justice Mostyn last Friday that he is of the view that smothering the children in luxuries made them 'jaded'.

Mr Fuchs, who moved from Germany to the US in the 1990s, has been battling with his estranged wife, former French journalist Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs, 47, at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Mr Justice Mostyn has been asked to make the decision over how much Ms Collardeau-Fuchs should walk away with following the breakdown of the marriage.

The judge was told at a preliminary hearing earlier this year that Mr Fuchs was a billionaire and according to Bloomberg he owns the Chrysler Building in New York.

'I believe that smothering them in luxuries makes them jaded,' Mr Fuchs told the judge.

'I want them to learn the value of money.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj5jS_0iZK1XwD00
Billionaire Michael Fuchs, 62, is embroiled in a High Court battle with his estranged wife Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs, 47 (pictured together)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FbfO2_0iZK1XwD00
Fuchs, who is the owner of New York's Chrysler Building (pictured), told the judge last Friday that he is of the view that smothering the children in luxuries made them 'jaded'

The judge has heard that the former couple, who have two children, married in New York in 2012 and shared a London home before separating in 2020.

Mr Fuchs has enjoyed an 'extraordinarily successful career' and owned a 'very significant amount of prime mid-town Manhattan real estate' before marrying Ms Collardeau-Fuchs, the judge heard.

A barrister leading Mr Fuchs' legal team told the judge that the pair want decisions on how much Ms Collardeau-Fuchs is entitled to under 'nuptial agreements'.

Patrick Chamberlayne KC said Mr Fuchs argued the figure was £30million but Ms Collardeau-Fuchs argues it was more than £45million.

Ms Collardeau-Fuchs wanted about £1.2 million a year provision for children while Mr Fuchs said the figure should be about £350,000 a year.

He detailed some of her proposed yearly spending on children while questioning Ms Collardeau-Fuchs in court.

His estranged wife has suggested a figure of £21,000 on out-of-school football, rugby and tennis activities, £18,000 on theatre trips - with friends, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zv8G0_0iZK1XwD00
The former couple, who have two children, married in New York in 2012 and shared a London home before separating in 2020

The judge has also been given figures of £20,000 for gifts for school staff, £86,000 on parties and £48,000 on 'clubs/activities'.

Mr Chamberlayne told the judge that Ms Collardeau-Fuchs' budget was 'evidence of greed, not need'.

Nicholas Cusworth KC, who is leading Ms Collardeau-Fuchs' legal team, said she had 'ceased independent work' at Mr Fuchs' instigation when their relationship 'gathered pace'.

Mr Fuchs accepted that he was rarely at home during the week and that Ms Collardeau-Fuchs deserved credit for having given up her career and invested in the care of the children, Mr Cusworth told the judge.

'The parties were able to live a billionaire lifestyle during their marriage,' said Mr Cusworth, in a written case outline.

'They ran at least five fully staffed homes in fashionable areas of the world, travelled extensively in the world's top hotels and spent according to their means, which were unlimited.'

Mr Cusworth added: 'It is [Ms Collardeau-Fuchs'] case that it would be wrong to implement the terms of the agreements in the way that [Mr Fuchs] proposes.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06koYw_0iZK1XwD00
The court heard that Mr Fuchs argued the figure his estranged wife was entitled to was £30million but Ms Collardeau-Fuchs argues it was more than £45million. Pictuerd: The former couple with entrepeneur Jason Binn at a Memorial Day party in 2010

He said Mr Fuchs had failed to 'implement' what the agreements required during their marriage, and told the judge that Ms Collardeau-Fuchs would be unable to live as a post-nuptial agreement intended.

Mr Cusworth said Mr Fuchs' proposals would 'require' his client to live at a 'significantly lesser rate'.

He said Mr Fuchs would continue to maintain the lifestyle the family had enjoyed.

Ms Collardeau-Fuchs has said Mr Fuchs travelled 'prolifically' in private jets, stayed in the most exclusive hotels, and owned a fully staffed 60-metre superyacht.

Mr Cusworth said the judge would have to consider who retained which property, the division of 'joint art', and the division of jointly owned contents.

He said that in 2019 an art portfolio had been valued at £24 million.

Mr Justice Mostyn is overseeing a private hearing but has ruled that proceedings can be reported and the estranged couple named.

He said their children could not be named in media reports.

The hearing is due to end on Monday.

Mr Justice Mostyn is expected to deliver a ruling later in the year.

Comments / 726

Renita
4d ago

What your gonna pay her has nothing to do with teaching your children values of life. None of their business how much you give your wife

Reply(61)
250
I brought the weed
4d ago

Look if you don't feel that paying that amount is right just say that. Don't act like you are trying to shepherd in some moral awakening for your children, it's disingenuous at best 🤷

Reply(13)
178
Byron Grady
4d ago

he's 62 and his ex is 47 so there kids shouldn't be that young. in fact his daughter is almost grown. so.....when has he taught them about money??? he just doesn't want to give her all those millions and will say anything to keep from it. uggg. be a man and do right by your ex!!

Reply(57)
159
Comments / 0

