First man with Down Syndrome to tackle Ironman completes ANOTHER - crosses the finish line hand in hand with help of once-obese coach who began training for grueling race to lose excess weight

A man with Down Syndrome completed his second Ironman with the help of his once-obese coach.

The heartwarming duo crossed the finish line at the Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Ironman contest hand in hand on October 6. The race is a 140-mile excursion, consisting of 2.4 miles of swimming, 112 miles of biking, and 26.2 miles of running.

Chris Nikic, 22, of Orlando, Florida and his coach Dan Grieb, 48, of Winter Springs, finished the trek in 16 hours and 31 minutes, faster than their first time logged in their homes state in 2020.

Grieb started doing Ironman challenges to lose excess weight and is now coaching others to complete the physically intense challenge.

'Success is not about what you do, it's about who you become in the process,' Grieb told Fox News' America's Newsroom.

'Chris Nikic is an amazing young man, he has Down Syndrome. People like him have been told their whole life they wouldn't amount to much - I also heard that when I was younger - and I thought: Wouldn't it be great if I could give this gift to someone like me?

'What if someone with Down Syndrome could become an Ironman?'

A video of the pair shows them crossing the finish line this month in bright orange shirts and spandex Ironman shorts, raising their arms in triumph before falling into a heartfelt hug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34f3Qv_0iZK1VAl00
Dan Grieb, 48, of Winter Springs, (left) started doing Ironman challenges to lose excess weight and is now coaching others to complete the physically intense challenge, leading him to Chris Nikic, 22, of Orlando (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyfJo_0iZK1VAl00
On October 6, he crossed the finish line in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, with his trainee Chris Nikic, 22, of Orlando, Florida. Completing the challenge in 16 hours and 31 minutes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dF6Io_0iZK1VAl00
The two crossed the finish line with their hands up in celebration (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDjcK_0iZK1VAl00
The two started training together three years ago after Grieb became a coach following his tenth Ironman 

'They said I couldn’t do Kona. It was too hard, the heat, humidity, wind, hills, mountain, ocean currents,' Nikic wrote on Facebook before revealing he finished even faster than he did in Florida.

He did have challenges with the wind, as the pair had to run against 30mph winds throughout the race, but the competitor had arrived early to Hawaii to train for it.

'We were out there … on the mountain every day for a week and a half before, practicing until he finally got it. And it took him awhile, but he figured it out,' his father Nik said.

In 2020, he completed the challenge - which has a 17-hour time limit - in 16 hours and 46 minutes in Florida.

The average Ironman completion time is around 12.5 hours, with the fastest time to ever be clocked by a male competitor at 7.5 hours.

'I can prove to kids that, if I can't do it, then they can do it too,' he told the Today Show.

Nikic also revealed he had done '15 to 20 workouts every week for the last year' to train for the physically exhausting competition and had 'a lot of amazing people train with me to make it fun,' including Grieb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUhEL_0iZK1VAl00
Nikic was born with Down Syndrome and also had heart surgery at four months and had to use a walker at four years old (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHxBD_0iZK1VAl00
In 2018, the motivational speaker also competed in the Florida Special Olympics 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFhsT_0iZK1VAl00
Nikic (pictured in 2020) completed his first Ironman in 2020, alongside Grieb

The pair started their journey together three years ago and Grieb 'still can't believe we did it.'

Grieb started his own Ironman journey as a way to lose weight, as he was obese, he told America's Newsroom.

'I woke up one day and I was 120 pounds overweight,' Grieb, a realtor, told America's Newsroom. 'I was looking for a competition to challenge me to get in shape and stay in shape, and I found this Ironman competition.

'I said I'd complete 10 and I'll lose 100 pounds and I'll retire.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKBnE_0iZK1VAl00
They also shared an emotional hug later on after the race. The pair started their journey together three years ago and Grieb 'still can't believe we did it'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RKykB_0iZK1VAl00
The pair (pictured with Nikic's father) have now completed two Ironmans together 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FG6CT_0iZK1VAl00
Grieb started doing Ironman when he was 'obese' in order to lose 100 pounds

But the coach said he felt 'unfulfilled' after crossing his tenth finish line and decided to give back 'this gift' to someone else, which brought him to Nikic.

'Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you respond to it,' Grieb said.

Nikic has come a long way in life, starting with a terrifying heart surgery at four months old, to needing a walker at four, to becoming a Florida Special Olympics athlete at 18.

Since completing two Ironmans, he plans on doing more, as well as running in 'six major marathons: Tokyo, Boston, Berlin, London, Chicago, NYC,' he said on his Facebook page.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

