I’m a Walmart shopper – I bagged a huge surprise haul of $1 deals for all the family

By Callie Patteson
 4 days ago

WITH the holidays on the horizon, one Walmart shopper made a huge score at the superstore chain, finding gifts for the family starting at $1 each.

Frequent deal finder Keri, who goes by “Spill it Mom” on social media, posted a video to TikTok on Wednesday, telling her followers to run to their local Walmarts for the massive discounts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBKKR_0iZK1Ql800
TikToker "Spill it Mom" found an amazing deal at her local Walmart this week with gifts going for $1 each Credit: TikTok/spill_it_mom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MNH4_0iZK1Ql800
She quickly snagged more than a dozen water bottles as gifts for her family Credit: TikTok/spill_it_mom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nEdr3_0iZK1Ql800
The deal finder also came across a surprise 25 cent sale on "kid friendly" dish-ware Credit: TikTok/spill_it_mom

In the caption of the video, Keri revealed she had “no intention” of shopping at Walmart that day, but found a clearance sale too good to pass up.

“I walked in [and] they had these huge bins full of lunch boxes and water bottles for a $1! A $1,” the TikToker revealed.

“So I got some for my great niece, for my boys because they go through water bottles. And I got a bunch of tall water bottles for the women in my family because we’re gonna get together this weekend,” she said, panning to her shopping cart that was filled with over a dozen water bottles.

“Everything’s $1, this is crazy,” “Spill it Mom” continued.

Many of the items featured Disney Princesses or characters from the popular video game Minecraft.

In the minute-and-a-half-long video, she also revealed that while in Walmart she met a woman working for a non-profit organization helping homeless kids in her area.

“So I gave her a few bucks to get some stuff for the kids that she serves,” the Texas-based mom said. “This is so awesome.”

The selection of discounted products wasn’t small either she said, detailing that she was “dumpster diving” to find things in the large bins.

While in the store, the TikToker additionally found some plastic “kid-friendly dishware” near the self-checkout that was selling at 25 cents apiece.

The colored plates, bowls, and cups appeared to overflow in the clearance bins.

“Y’all get to your Walmart! And y’all have a good one,” she closed out the video.

Keri did not reveal which Walmart location she was shopping at, however the superstore regularly lists some water bottles and lunch boxes online for less than $5.

In-store sales and clearance items will vary depending on location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LL3E_0iZK1Ql800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6O1M_0iZK1Ql800

“Spill it Mom” has been posting clearance, couponing and family-life content on TikTok since June of this year.

Since then, she has amassed more than 14,000 followers and over 72,000 likes.

