Charlamagne tha God slams Biden for defending his former crack addict son Hunter after putting 'so many black people in jail for smoking cocaine' instead of getting them 'help' when he was senator

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Charlamagne tha God eviscerated President Biden for giving his former crack addict son Hunter a pass while helping to write legislation as a senator that increased drug penalties and 'put so many black people in jail.'

'Kind, caring words that we never heard from Joe in regards to the crack epidemic that destroyed Black communities, okay,' the black radio host said sarcastically on his new Comedy Central show Thursday.

Biden in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper insisted he was 'proud' of his son for overcoming drug addiction.

'Well, first of all, I'm proud of my son. This is a kid who got, not a kid - he's a grown man. He got hooked on - like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs. He's overcome that. He's established a new life,' Biden said.

Biden was responding to a question about his son facing criminal charges over his taxes and lying on a gun application.

'In fact, Joe was responsible for the drug laws that put so many Black people in jail for smoking rock [cocaine], just like his son. So Joe, now you know how so many other parents felt when their child was battling addiction. But with the legislation you created, the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of '86 and '88, you chose to get them locked up instead of getting them help,' Charlamagne continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ApCH7_0iZK1MTS00
Charlamagne tha God eviscerated President Biden for giving his former crack addict son Hunter a pass while helping to write legislation as a senator that increased drug penalties and 'put so many black people in jail'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32C8bI_0iZK1MTS00
'In fact, Joe was responsible for the drug laws that put so many Black people in jail for smoking rock [cocaine], just like his son,' Charlamagne said 

‘I’m confident that he is - what he says and does are consistent with what happens. And for example, he wrote a book about his problems and was straightforward about it. I’m proud of him.'

In 1986, as the crack-cocaine epidemic was ravaging through predominantly black communities, Congress passed and President Reagan signed the Anti-Drug Abuse Act which imposed mandatory minimum sentences for cocaine and crack-cocaine possession and changed the federal supervised release program from a rehabilitative one to a punitive one.

Then-senator Biden was a sponsor of the bill.

Biden in his CNN interview downplayed a report that suggested his son Hunter could soon face federal charges, affirming that he is ‘confident’ in the 52-year-old.

Unnamed federal officials told the Washington Post that they believe there’s enough evidence to bring tax charges against him, as well as an indictment related to lying about his information while buying a gun in 2018.

The president shrugged off the possibility of his son going to prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HC7Fv_0iZK1MTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLqCP_0iZK1MTS00

Biden also appeared to falter on his promise to stay neutral when he ventured to explain the reason behind his son’s controversial past firearm possession - though he clarified that he ‘didn’t know anything about it.’

'He came along and said, by the way, this thing about a gun - I didn’t know anything about it,' the president said.

'But turns out that when he made application to purchase a gun, what happened was he say...I guess you get asked - I don’t guess, you get asked a question, are you on drugs, or do use drugs? He said no.'

In 2020 Charlamagne did a radio interview with Biden when the then-Democratic candidate made waves by saying those who don't vote for him 'ain't black.'

'If you've got a problem figuring out whether you're for me or for Trump, then you ain't black.'

Biden was quickly slammed for racism and later admitted he 'shouldn't have been such a wise guy.'

Charlamagne later said: 'I don't even care about the words and the lip service. The apology is cool but the best apology is actually a black agenda. You know, they got to make some real policy commitments to black people.'

Earlier this month Biden earned praise from the African American community when he pardoned those who have simple marijuana possession charges.

