First look at Ford’s new Transit Trail van that’s perfect for adventurers & everyone is saying the same thing

By Cody Carlson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

FORD has released the first teaser trailer for its highly-anticipated 2023 Transit Trail Van.

The American motor company’s video promo generated lots of online excitement despite being 18 seconds long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d18qo_0iZK1JpH00
Wide shot of the 2023 Ford Transit Trail van within its debut teaser Credit: YouTube/ Ford Pro

Ford’s teaser opens with a Transit Trail Van half-lit in forest twilight.

As the driver is awoken by their alarm, the video’s overlay text reads: “A few simple lessons can lead to many big adventures.

“Get ready for the new 2023 Ford Transit Trail, coming soon.”

Ford’s Pro division was behind the release of the Transit Trail’s promo.

Ford Pro “delivers solutions to commercial customers of all sizes to help drive business forward,” per the division’s Linkedin bio.

Ford Pro promises to provide full details on the 2023 Transit Trail van next month, according to the manufacturer’s media release.

Viewers of the new Transit Trail promo took to online comment sections to highlight the vehicle’s potential for the popular online trend, van life.

Van life is an alternative form of living where one or multiple people live in a van full or part-time to attain more freedom to travel.

Ford Pro first posted their Transit Trail commercial on Twitter, where one user wrote: “Now a ‘van life’ van!?!? Dang, Ford... you’re doing everything right these days!”

Another Twitter user wrote: “You Ford guys have been doing exciting things these days.”

Transit Trail will be manufactured in Missouri, alongside Transit and E-Transit vans, Ford reports.

The Ford Transit is America’s best-selling commercial van and is introducing the trail model to expand its 2023 lineup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZycV_0iZK1JpH00
Image of Ford Transit Pro’s front grille Credit: YouTube/ Ford Pro
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoRoc_0iZK1JpH00
Ford’s Transit Trail is expected to be highly conducive to van life Credit: YouTube/ Ford Pro

