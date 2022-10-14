ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts rule out LB Shaq Leonard, DE Kwity Paye

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye for Sunday's rematch with the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Neither player has practiced this week.

Leonard has been sidelined since suffering a concussion and injuring his nose in his Week 4 season debut against Tennessee.

The three-time All-Pro also has a back issue. Leonard, 27, made two tackles and played 16 snaps in the loss to the Titans.

Paye, 23, was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 5 win at Denver. He has 16 tackles and three sacks in five starts this season.

The Jaguars (2-3) posted a 24-0 shutout against the Colts (2-2-1) in Jacksonville in Week 2. --Field Level Media

