Durham trial: Mueller declined to investigate Clinton ally linked to Danchenko

The Secret Service has too many secrets. The Federal Bureau of Investigation requires a thorough investigation.These are among the most striking conclusions that emerged Thursday from the last public meeting of Congress’s Jan. 6 committee. Laying out its meticulously crafted case against former President Donald Trump for leading an insurrection against the government he had sworn an oath to protect, the committee made it clear that there were many targets that warranted further investigation. Not least of these were the two law enforcement agencies that had long prided themselves on being among the U.S. government’s most shining examples of integrity...

4 DAYS AGO